Each year the Boys and Girls Club holds a Volunteer Appreciation Event to honor our community members, parents, and youth volunteers who selflessly give of their time to enhance the club experience of our youth. The 2023 Volunteer Appreciation Event will be held on Thursday, April 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event is open to honored invited guests as well as parents of our club kiddos.

This Volunteer Appreciation Event will also feature performances by several club youth as well as a young artist’s showcase, where all club kiddos are able to put their beautiful artwork on display.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters