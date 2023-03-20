Each year the Boys and Girls Club holds a Volunteer Appreciation Event to honor our community members, parents, and youth volunteers who selflessly give of their time to enhance the club experience of our youth. The 2023 Volunteer Appreciation Event will be held on Thursday, April 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event is open to honored invited guests as well as parents of our club kiddos.
This Volunteer Appreciation Event will also feature performances by several club youth as well as a young artist’s showcase, where all club kiddos are able to put their beautiful artwork on display.
On our most recent School is Out Club day, kiddos had the opportunity to create art that is both beautiful and functional utilizing STEM principles of chemical reactions and alcohol ink. In the picture you can see the gorgeous colors and quality of the light switch and outlet covers that will be on display at the event among many other youth-made works of art.
Big Honor for a Small Town Community Education Director
Education Director Laura Tucek, has been with the Boys & Girls club nearly four years, and is well known for her passion for learning. In fact, if you asked Tucek what she has been doing lately in her free time, she would most likely tell you, “I’ve been attending loads of Master Classes online and reading every self-development book I can get my hands on! I just like to learn!”
Therefore, when an opportunity presented itself to attend an all-expenses paid Leadership Academy in Colorado, Laura could not pass up the opportunity to shoot for a spot! The Mountain Plains Mental Health Technology Transfer Center Network is a partnership in education between the University of North Dakota and the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education. Montana is part of Region 8 and is comprised of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado; all states which provided candidates in the running for the coveted 18 spots in the leadership academy.
Ed Director Tucek was notified on Monday, the 13th that, out of the applicants from all 6 states, she was selected as one of the 18 to attend the Mountain Plains MHTTC 2023 Leadership Academy in Denver, Colorado. The Academy website states “The Leadership Academy provides participants with a one-of-a-kind customized experience where emerging leaders dealing with the unique challenges of rural behavioral healthcare can come together over two days to learn more about being an effective leader, including innovative ways to adapt resources to their situations. The training will include information, interactive experiences, and peer-led discussions about topics specific to the rural behavioral healthcare workforce.” After attending this academy, there will also be a series of micro trainings and one on one coaching sessions to continue the education experience.
“I don’t know what’s in store for me, but I’m really honored to have been selected out of so many and to be able to bring the knowledge back to Lewistown,” Tucek said.
