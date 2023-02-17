A total of 15 top spellers in grades 4-8 from across Judith Basin County battled through a blizzard outside to engage in a battle of the wits inside the Hobson Multipurpose Room to earn the title of Judith Basin County Spelling Champion on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Just like the spelling bee trophy travels each year, the Judith Basin County spelling bee also alternates among the three public schools in Judith Basin County. Students in upper elementary grades, middle school and junior high compete for the buzz-worthy titles.
Last year the county spelling bee trophy was moved from Geyser’s trophy case to Stanford’s. Stanford then-5th grader Libby Mauws was the top speller in 2022. Sicily Scalese brought the trophy to Geyser from Stanford, taking first in 2021.
The trophy for the Judith Basin County Spelling be will not be moved this year. It will reside in the cabinet of the Stanford School, with 6th grader Tia Kochivar winning the County Bee. In 2nd place was Hobson 7th grader Bryton Mikkelson. Geyser 8th grader Sicily Scalese took third at the County Bee with the word ‘prophetically.’
Other words challenged the spellers, in addition to nerves from having to stand on a stage and spell before an audience of both family and strangers. Words spelled incorrectly in round one included ‘bossiness,’ ‘kneeling,’ ‘grimy,’ ‘compute,’ ‘beginning.’ Four spellers did not move onto the next round.
Correctly spelled words included ‘railings,’ ‘hitched,’ ‘saints,’ ‘twelve,’ ‘hummingbird,’ ‘donkeys,’ ‘until,’ ‘compute,’ ‘decide,’ ‘beyond,’ ‘rituals’ and ‘murals.’
Beginning with ‘beginning’, spellers were removed from the round. Other stumpers were “adjusted,’ ‘potential,’ vertical and ‘deviation,’ taking four spellers out of contention for the trophy.
Correctly spelled words included ‘probably,’ ‘ceiling,’ ‘riffled,’ ‘intertribal,’ ‘minerals’ and ‘inlet.’
‘Menacing’ proved to be a challenge in Round 3.
Correctly spelled words included ‘republic,’ ‘efficient,’ ‘temperature,’ and ‘limbering.’
Round 4‘Maniacal’ took one more speller out of contention in Round 4. Correctly spelled words included ‘switcheroo,’ ‘shrivel,’ ‘aggravate’ and ‘cronies.’
Rounds 5 and 6All spellers stayed in rounds five and six, correctly spelling ‘ churned,’ ‘tiara,’ ‘inaudible,’ ‘pistons,’ ‘feisty,’ ‘Chicago,’ ‘benefitted or benefited’ and ‘reenactment.’
Round 7 — Final RoundSix spellers were left going into round seven, but the words ‘crevices,’ intubated,’ and counterfeit’ took three more spellers out of contention for the trophy. Battling it out for the title were Tia Kochivar, who took first with ‘pioneered’, Sicily Scalese coming in 2nd with ‘prophetically, and Bryton Mikkelson in 3rd with ‘infrared.’
Leading up to the County Bee.This year the Judith Basin County Spelling Bee brought together the top spellers from Geyser, Stanford and Hobson Public Schools. Each school was allowed five participants to compete at the county spelling bee, and there are alternates for those who cannot attend.
At the Stanford School Spelling Bee on Jan. 25, the top spellers of the bee were as follows:
- 1st — Libby Mauws (grade 6)
- 2nd — Tia Kochivar (grade 6)
- 3rd -Nola Lawen (grade 6)
- 4th — Marci Neill (grade 7)
- 5th — Gage Mitchell (grade 7)
- Alternate — Carson Becktel (grade 8)
At the Geyser School Spelling Bee also on Jan. 25, the top spellers of the bee were as follows:
- 1st — Maggie Meek (grade 8)
- 2nd — Lane Meek (grade 6)
- 3rd — Mesa Scalese (grade 4)
- 4th — Kaiah Asleson (grade 4)
- 5th — Matauri Vincent (grade 8)
At the Hobson School Spelling Bee on Feb. 1, the top spellers of the bee were as follows:
- 1st — Bryton Mikkelson (7th grade).
Hobson’s other four top spellers, who were not placed, included the following:
- Austin Mauws (grade 6)
- Jared Barnes (grade 4)
- Adam Lynn (grade 7)
- Brynn Hodik (grade 6).
58th Annual Treasure State Spelling Bee in BozemanThe winning speller for the county, 6th grader Tia Kochivar of Stanford, will represent Judith Basin County at the 58th Annual Treasure State Spelling Bee at 1 p.m. at the Strand Union Building on Montana State University’s Bozeman campus on March 11. The event will feature the top 70 spellers in grades fourth through eighth from over 200 Montana public and private schools.