JBC Spellers

Front row, from left, Tia Kochivar (Champion), Bryton Mikkeldon (2nd), Sicily Scalese (3rd); Middle row, from left, Gage Mitchell, Kaiah Asleson, Nola Lawen, Lane Meek, Brynn Hodik, Jared Barnes, Mesa Scalese, Marci Neill, and Back row, from left, Libby Mauws, Maggie Meek, Austin Mauws and Adam Lynn.

A total of 15 top spellers in grades 4-8 from across Judith Basin County battled through a blizzard outside to engage in a battle of the wits inside the Hobson Multipurpose Room to earn the title of Judith Basin County Spelling Champion on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Just like the spelling bee trophy travels each year, the Judith Basin County spelling bee also alternates among the three public schools in Judith Basin County. Students in upper elementary grades, middle school and junior high compete for the buzz-worthy titles.