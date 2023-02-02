As a way of recognizing community support for a business, this one is pretty unique. Lewistown Rental has committed to donating $100,000 to the construction of the new cancer center at Central Montana Medical Center.
“It’s a way to pay the community back for the support our business gets,” said Lewistown Rental co-owner Clyde Merwin. “Having the cancer center here will be momentous for the community. Supporting this is a very concrete way we can help our neighbors.”
Merwin and his partners, who prefer to remain anonymous, said because cancer affects so many, from the patients to their families, across Central Montana, their three-year donation pledge goes to the best cause they can think of.
In return, the CMMC Foundation and Cancer Center Committee said Lewistown Rental’s pledge represents a significant investment in community health.
“Lewistown Rental quickly grasped the importance of CMMC’s cancer center to Central Montana, and they responded with an incredibly generous gift. Their support provides an inspirational example for all of us. We are grateful for their support for our community and its health care needs,” said Dave Byerly, vice-chair of the Cancer Center Committee.
“The support we’ve seen is a statement about how much this service is needed in our community,” said Abby Franks, Foundation Director. “It’s heartwarming and incredible how people are seeing this campaign as a way to help others.”
Franks said donations and pledges of all sizes are important to successfully reaching the campaign goal of $2 million.
“The local fund drive for the new cancer center already has surpassed $1.5 million,” Franks said.
The total cost for the center is estimated to be $13.5 million, with potential for another $3 million in additional options. The current schedule is for the project to go to bid in March. Once bids are received in April, total costs will begin to firm up. The goal is to open the center to patients in 2024.
For more information on the cancer center, expected to open in 2024, or for information on donating, contact Franks at afranks@cmmccares.com, call (406) 535-6309, or visit the website cmmc.health/foundation/cancer-center/.
Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.