Lewistown Rental crew

Lewistown Rental staff gather on a snowy Monday. Shown are (front row, from left) Shelby Mury, Kaitlyn Moodie and co-owner Clyde Merwin; (back row from left) Candy Porter, Josh Gervais, Jason Carlson, Mike Rankin, Bill Dyer and Jake Barta.

 Photo by Deb Hill

As a way of recognizing community support for a business, this one is pretty unique. Lewistown Rental has committed to donating $100,000 to the construction of the new cancer center at Central Montana Medical Center.

“It’s a way to pay the community back for the support our business gets,” said Lewistown Rental co-owner Clyde Merwin. “Having the cancer center here will be momentous for the community. Supporting this is a very concrete way we can help our neighbors.”

