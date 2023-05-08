An update on the CMMC cancer center, programs for 2023 and touching base with each other are on tap for this week’s meeting of Men Surviving Cancer.

The group will meet Thursday, May 10 from noon to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 103 12th Avenue South. Any man at any step of his cancer journey is welcome to attend.

