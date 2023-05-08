An update on the CMMC cancer center, programs for 2023 and touching base with each other are on tap for this week’s meeting of Men Surviving Cancer.
The group will meet Thursday, May 10 from noon to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 103 12th Avenue South. Any man at any step of his cancer journey is welcome to attend.
Men Surviving Cancer meets the second Thursday of each month with timely and informative presentations and the opportunity to meet and share with men who are battling and surviving cancer.
This is part of an effort by Central Montana Medical Center and others to help men, whatever cancer they have and wherever they are in their battle, to find additional tools and support.
“Dealing with a diagnosis of cancer can be challenging emotionally just as surgery and treatments can be difficult physically,” said Dave Byerly, one of the groups’s organizers.
“Our goal is to help create a comfortable and relaxed environment for men to share their experiences and concerns. In doing so, we learn more about our cancer journey and how to make it more positive and better.
“We invite any man who has been diagnosed with cancer to join us this week.”
For more information on Men Surviving Cancer or on area cancer support groups, contact CMMC’s Amy d’Autremont, 535-1448; Dave Byerly, 366-0131; Ed Hanson, 366-9879; or Roy Jones, 350-2533.
