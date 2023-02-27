It’s scholarship season and there are more opportunities than ever before for Central Montana students to help finance their higher educational goals. A universal application allows students to apply for a host of Central Montana Foundation (CMF) and/or area scholarships through the CMF and Area Scholarship Clearinghouse.
Central Montana graduating seniors have until March 15 to apply and the deadline for post high school graduates is April 15.
If you are a senior who will be graduating, go to “Graduating Senior Form” for the fillable application. If you have graduated from high school and will be attending a post-secondary institution, select “College Form.” Applicants should also include the “checklist” linked on the website and any supplements required for specific scholarships within the application.
Graduating senior scholarship applications must be postmarked on or before March 15, 2023. Post-secondary scholarship applications must be postmarked on or before April 15, 2023. Electronic applications will not be accepted.
Scholarship applications can be dropped off or mailed to:
Central Montana Foundation
224 W. Main St., Suite 316
In 2022, scholarships totaling nearly $350,000 were awarded through CMF and other scholarships in the Central Montana Scholarship Clearinghouse to local students attending vocational, trade schools, colleges and universities across the country. For more information, contact CMF Executive Director Carrie Mantooth at 538-6130, cmtfoundation@midrivers.com, or area school counselors.