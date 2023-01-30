2022 Chokecherry logo

Tobie Liedes’ painting of chokecherry clusters and leaves was chosen as the wining logo for the 2022 Chokecherry Festival. The logo contest for 2023 is now open and artists of all ages are encouraged to submit their entries.

Will your design be the face of the 2023 Chokecherry Festival? The Lewistown Chamber of Commerce will decide.

The Chamber is currently accepting entries for the Chokecherry Festival logo contest. The winning artist will see their logo on official festival merchandise and promotional materials and will earn their place in Chokecherry Festival History.