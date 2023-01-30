Tobie Liedes’ painting of chokecherry clusters and leaves was chosen as the wining logo for the 2022 Chokecherry Festival. The logo contest for 2023 is now open and artists of all ages are encouraged to submit their entries.
Will your design be the face of the 2023 Chokecherry Festival? The Lewistown Chamber of Commerce will decide.
The Chamber is currently accepting entries for the Chokecherry Festival logo contest. The winning artist will see their logo on official festival merchandise and promotional materials and will earn their place in Chokecherry Festival History.
Designs must include the chokecherry fruit, “Lewistown, Montana” or “MT,” and “Chokecherry Festival 203.” Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 13. Submissions should include the name and phone number of the artist. Digital submissions should be high resolution for quality reproduction purposes.
Last year’s winner was Lewistown native Tobie Liedes with her painting of clusters of chokecherry berries and leaves. Second place went to artist Nolee Anderson of Lewistown.
For more information contact the Chamber at 535-5436, email them at lewchamb@midrivers.com or stop and see them at 408 North East Main Street.