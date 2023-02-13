The January meeting of the Central Montana Medical Center Auxiliary was held on the Jan. 9 with 11 members present. The meeting was called to order by Vice President Cheryll Tuss in the lower conference room at CMMC. The secretary’s minutes and the treasurer’s reports were read and approved. Correspondence in the form of thank you cards were read by Loretta Swanson.
The Christmas Party was a huge success with many of our members attending and joining in the fun. A wonderful dinner was held at Brooks Market with games and lots of laughter. Many of our members enjoyed a fun afternoon.
The Christmas bazaar and silent auction were successful with many looking over the items offered and all the baked goods that were for sale. It’s hard to walk by there without buying something. It was held in the main lobby of the hospital with several members helping out.
A nominating committee was selected. Loretta Swanson, Joanie, and Cheryll will ask those that would like to serve as officers. Hopefully we will have some new office holders in place by the next meeting.
Cherie Neudick made more comfort bags for the infusion center. Also bags were made my Luana Sturtz for new employees. After the meeting, several of us filled the bags and took them down to the infusion center.
Gerry Carpentar gave us the dates for the next blood mobile. February 6, 7, and 8, 2023. Dixie Denton will make cookies.
The word has gone out to all the departments in the hospital to get their wish lists made and into the auxiliary by March so we can vote on them by April. Joanie will help get that going.
It was suggested that phone and address lists of members need to be updated. A letter will be sent out with the newsletter and hopefully everyone will send it back with this updated information.
We are always looking for new members to join our organization affiliated with CMMC. Men and women can join any time. There are several things that we make: afghans for veterans, baby hats for newborns, comfort bags for cancer patients, welcome bags for new employees, and other things that are called for.
Here are some events to look for: Easter Bazaar on Thursday, April 6, and possibly a rummage sale this spring.