The January meeting of the Central Montana Medical Center Auxiliary was held on the Jan. 9 with 11 members present. The meeting was called to order by Vice President Cheryll Tuss in the lower conference room at CMMC. The secretary’s minutes and the treasurer’s reports were read and approved. Correspondence in the form of thank you cards were read by Loretta Swanson.

The Christmas Party was a huge success with many of our members attending and joining in the fun. A wonderful dinner was held at Brooks Market with games and lots of laughter. Many of our members enjoyed a fun afternoon.