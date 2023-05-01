Book covers

The Lewistown Public Library thanks you for participating in the Color of the Month Book Challenge in 2023.

At the Library, we are saying goodbye to this year’s Color of the Month Reading Challenge series. This is the second year of this program, and it has been a great success. So far, we have had “Read into the Night” (black) in January, “Tickled Pink” in February, “Brown Bag” in March and “Rain Makes Rainbows” in April. To end the season is “Something in the Orange” for May. Yes, you guessed right – this month’s color is orange.

All tickets are good until June 10. We would like to thank everyone who took part in this program and hope to continue it next year.

The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown, MT. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9AM-6PM and Saturday 10AM-2PM. Stay current on hours and programming by visiting lewistownlibrary.org or following us on Facebook @lewistownmontanapubliclibrary or on Instagram @lplgram. The card catalog, Montana Memory Project, and Montana Library2Go are accessible through our website. The Montana Shared Catalog app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and allows you to renew, place holds, and view checked out items on your mobile device. Call us at 406-538-5212.