At the Library, we are saying goodbye to this year’s Color of the Month Reading Challenge series. This is the second year of this program, and it has been a great success. So far, we have had “Read into the Night” (black) in January, “Tickled Pink” in February, “Brown Bag” in March and “Rain Makes Rainbows” in April. To end the season is “Something in the Orange” for May. Yes, you guessed right – this month’s color is orange.
All tickets are good until June 10. We would like to thank everyone who took part in this program and hope to continue it next year.
Here are my picks for each month of the challenge:
January: “Jackie Chan, Never Grow Up” by Cheng Long: Jackie Chan reflects on his early life, including his childhood years at the China Drama Academy, his big breaks and setbacks in Hong Kong and Hollywood, his numerous brushes with death both on-screen and off, and his life as a husband and father.
February: “Blind Your Ponies” by Stanley Gordon West: This book may be long, its sentiments worn shamelessly on its sleeve, and its symbolism a little too obvious, but it is an uplifting story about the triumph of human decency.
March: “Adventures of Tom Sawyer” by Mark Twain: This book is about a boy growing up in St. Petersburg. He has several adventures with his friend, Huckleberry Finn.
April: “Sworn to Silence” by Linda Castillo: A young Amish girl named Kate Burkholder survives a killer in her hometown, Painters Mill, and decides to leave the community. After sixteen years she returns as the chief of police. She's certain she's come to terms with her past, until the first body is discovered in a snowy field.
May: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens: For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, a quiet fishing village. Kya Clark is barefoot and wild, unfit for polite society. So in late 1969, when the popular Chase Andrews is found dead, locals immediately suspect her.
Until next year, enjoy these and more at the library.
New Youth Titles
“Everywhere Babies” by Susan Meyers. “Girl in Pieces” by Kathleen Glasgow. “How to Write a Poem” by Kwame Alexander. “Just Help!: How to Build a Better World” by Sonia Sotomayor. “My Powerful Hair” by Carole Lindstrom. “Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy” by Angie Thomas. “Parachute Kids” by Betty Tang. “The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!” by Mo Willems. “Queerfully and Wonderfully Made: A Guide for LGBTQ+ Christian Teens” by Leigh Finke. “The Accidental Apprentice” by Amanda Foody.
Storytimes
Books and Babies will read “Just Like My Mom” by David Melling and “Does a Kangaroo Have a Mother, Too?” by Eric Carle on Friday, May 5 at 10:30 a.m. PreK/Kinder Storytime will read “If Mom Had Three Arms” by Karen Kaufman Orloff and “All Moms” by Sarah Kate Ellis and Kristen Ellis-Henderson on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m.
Teen Book Club
The next Teen Book Club selection, “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson, is available to pick up at the Youth desk. Discussion will take place on Wednesday, May 24 at 3:45 p.m.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Library’s April Book Sale will be Friday, May 5 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Book Station. Sales directly support the Library.
“May the Fourth Be With You” Film Series
To celebrate "May the Fourth Be With You", we will be showing film screenings on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 6 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room. Popcorn and hot beverages will be provided. Call the library for titles and more information.
Sci-Fi & Fantasy Book Club
The Sci-Fi & Fantasy Book Club will meet on Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room to discuss “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig.
The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown, MT. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9AM-6PM and Saturday 10AM-2PM. Stay current on hours and programming by visiting lewistownlibrary.org or following us on Facebook @lewistownmontanapubliclibrary or on Instagram @lplgram. The card catalog, Montana Memory Project, and Montana Library2Go are accessible through our website. The Montana Shared Catalog app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and allows you to renew, place holds, and view checked out items on your mobile device. Call us at 406-538-5212.