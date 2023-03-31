Thursday, April 6
• Open Sewing, Lewistown’s Sew Pieceful, 9 a.m.
• Teen Writers, Lewistown Library, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, April 7
• Books and Babies, Lewistown Library, 10:30 a.m.
• Not Friday Night Magic, DBR Cards and Collectibles, 618 W. Main, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
• Pre-K/Kinder storytime, Lewistown Public Libary, 11 a.m.
• Board Game Night, DBR Cards and Collectibles, 618 W. Main, 6 p.m.
Monday, April 10
• Bingo, Eagles Club, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11
• Moms Connect Group, 106 6th Ave. N., 6:15-7:30 p.m.
• Diabetes Support Group, Lewistown Library, noon to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
• Annual Spirits Festival, Eagles Club, 5 p.m.
• Open Mic Night, Eagles Grand Ballroom, 7-8 p.m.
