Perhaps you have wondered, what is a Curious Cinema Club and why does our library have one? Essentially, this alliteration-loving group is a book club for films, but not just any films. The Curious Cinema Club strives to show films that ask big questions, films that go beyond the “hero beats the villain and saves the girl” narratives, and instead chooses to explore the complexities, subtleties, and absurdities of modern life.

The club probes the lesser-beaten path of art films, documentaries, foreign films and what they call “obscure classics,” not because we don’t love big Hollywood blockbusters and Marvel heroes, but because these titles don’t often make it to the big screen or get the attention we think they deserve.

