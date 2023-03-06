Julia Hancock Chapter, DAR, is proud to announce a new partnership with the entire 8th grade class at Lewistown Junior High School. Working in conjunction with American History Teacher Jake Rhodes, our Community Classroom Committee has developed an amazing new contest focusing on student’s studies of the Revolutionary War. At the conclusion of the unit on the War of Independence, pupils were asked to develop posters about significant people and events from the period.
Julia Hancock Chapter developed a rubric for judging their outstanding work, and stood ready to award a Tricorn Hat for the 1st Prize and movie tickets to subsequent winners. We had planned on presenting prizes to the top three posters, but the heart and quality of the work that was put into the posters led us to expand our awards. Ultimately, we included the top 5 posters and in addition to the 1st Place tricorn hat we awarded six movie tickets.