The annual Lewistown Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m. behind the Trade Center at the Fergus County Fairgrounds. This year, the Easter Egg Hunt Committee is partnering with the Women's Coalition and local food trailers for the event. The committee's goal is to provide a fun and eventful day for the children of the community. Kids will get a visit from two Easter bunnies and will have a chance at a few raffles, including two bike raffles and Easter basket raffles. There is a cost for the raffles.