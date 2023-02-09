On a blustery, cold, snowy evening if it sounded noisy on Wednesday, Jan. 25, it was coming from Lewistown’s Central Baptist Church’s Big Snowies Room as 48 K-6 AWANA students gathered with their families for their annual Grand Prix car races. AWANA is an international, nondenominational, Bible-centered youth organization providing weekday clubs and programs for 3 year olds through 6th grade.
Prior to the races, participants enjoyed hamburgers and hot dogs as individual cars were judged for best designed. Spurred on by a race announcer fully intent on keeping the racers loudly cheering, each heat commenced with up to four of the fully decorated wooden race cars racing down the track. Multiple heats were then run until a winner in each class was determined with the top three in each class earning trophies. Cars were also judged for best designed with awards given to the following entries: