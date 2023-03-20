Fergus after prom

Fergus grads Randy and Cindy Gremaux pose for a 1990 prom photo.

 Photo courtesy of Cindy Greaux

Plans are wrapping up soon for a night of games, food and prizes to follow the Fergus High School 2023 Junior-Senior Prom.

The After-Prom Party will be held from 12:30-3:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 2 in the Fergus High School Fieldhouse. This annual favorite provides a safe, fun activity for prom-goers after the dance. The party is organized by parents of the FHS junior class with a long history of support from the local community.

