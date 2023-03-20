Plans are wrapping up soon for a night of games, food and prizes to follow the Fergus High School 2023 Junior-Senior Prom.
The After-Prom Party will be held from 12:30-3:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 2 in the Fergus High School Fieldhouse. This annual favorite provides a safe, fun activity for prom-goers after the dance. The party is organized by parents of the FHS junior class with a long history of support from the local community.
Local business sponsors have provided more than $13,000 in cash and prizes for the event. Party attendees will spend the wee hours of the morning playing a variety of games hosted by the committee in exchange for tickets to go into drawings for those prizes.
“We’ll have a fun night playing spikeball, cornhole, crossnet, ping-pong, blackjack and poker,” said Stacy Mangold, junior parent and committee member. “We’re hoping to hit big on the prizes!”
Students will have a chance to win laptop computers, bicycles, Apple watches, AirPods, mini refrigerators, flatscreen TVs, ski passes, microwaves, gift cards and many other valuable items.
“We are excited to offer high quality prizes to Fergus juniors, seniors and their dates while providing a safe place for them to hang out after prom,” said junior parent and committee member Shannon Ruckman. “Our local communities, have been very supportive, and our local sponsors have been very generous.”
No party is complete without food and there will be plenty of that available, as well. Pizza, turkey sandwiches, veggie and fruit trays, brownies, Rice Krispie treats, chips and candy will be provided to those in attendance.
Students must arrive at the party no later than 12:30 am and must check out with organizers if they leave before 3:30 a.m., at which time a parent or guardian will be notified. Drugs, alcohol and tobacco will not be tolerated at the event.
To make a donation or for more information, contact After-Prom Party Committee Chairperson Svetlana Kunau at (406) 366-3290.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.