A free workshop will be held Saturday, March 25 about why homegrown food is so important and how to grow it, with guidelines and considerations for growing a garden in Central Montana. The workshop is presented as part of the Fergus Fresh Food for Life Series, sponsored by the Green Share Project Garden, Central Montana Resource Council, and Northern Plains Resource Council.
Workshop attendees will have the opportunity to listen to a panel of experienced, local gardeners telling their story of how and why they garden and what works and what doesn’t work. Then participants will have an extended opportunity to ask questions of the panel.