Did You Know?
The Lewistown Art Center’s building was constructed over 70 years ago? Our space has been several things, let us know which business you remember best next time you visit the corner of 4th and Main.
Beads and Boards
Join us Friday, March 3 for the opening reception of “Beads and Boards,” a celebration of handmade furniture and beaded artwork. This exhibition will feature work from statewide and local artists, including Bertie Brown, Elaine Meier, Mira Fishman, Brooke Armstrong, Jennifer Old Crow, Chris Aamold, and others. If you’re interested in having your work featured, email Mary at lac.executivedirector@gmail.com today.
Our opening receptions happen every First Friday and feature the opportunity to hear from the director, the artists themselves, and mingle with the LAC’s community. Join us this Friday from 5-7 p.m. or check out the exhibition all month long.
Hands on Art Registration Open
There are still spaces available in our 1st and 2nd grade, and 3rd-6th grade blocks of Hands on Art for March. This month, our young artists will focus on the techniques and materials associated with drawing. Join our Education Coordinator, Nolee Anderson-Hendren for a snack and after-school artmaking!
In April, our month-long Hands on Art program will focus on Papercrafts, and in May, DRAMA! Visit www.lewistownartcenter.net and click on “Programs and Events,” then “Kids Programs” to learn more and register. Remember, the LAC has full and partial scholarships available for all youth programs. Simply email Nolee at lac.educationcoordinator@gmail.com or register in-person at the LAC, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Intro to Ceramics: Pinched Mug Club
Join us on Thursday, March 16 from 6-9 p.m. to learn the ins-and-outs of pinch pots! Pinch pots (or thumb pots) are some of the oldest ceramic vessel techniques in the world. Our director, Mary, will teach participants to make a mug with a foot and handle, using primarily pinching techniques. Seats are limited in this ceramics program, and this opportunity is open to participants aged 13 and up. Visit www.lewistownarcenter.net/tickets-registration to register and learn more.
Calling Breweries and Cideries
The LAC is pleased to announce a new, indoor brew fest for Central Montana: the High Plains Hop Fest on Saturday, April 22, at the Trade Center. Last week, we sent over 50 invitations to Montana breweries and cideries to join us, and we want to feature your favorites. Email lac.executivedirector@gmail.com to suggest your favorite brewery, connect us with your friends in the fermentation industry, or to serve on the High Plains Hop Fest steering committee.
Call for Artwork: SPARK!
Our theme for our member exhibition in June has been selected: SPARK! We invite participating artists to respond to this theme and submit up to three artworks for exhibition at the Lewistown Art Center in June of 2023. All media, ages, and levels of experience are welcome. Dates to follow, but we encourage you to start creating.