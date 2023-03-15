Three Central Montana high school seniors have been recognized for their volunteer service. The Governor’s Office of Community Service (ServeMontana), Reach Higher Montana, and Montana Campus Compact (MTCC) announced 100 Montana high school seniors have been awarded Youth Serve Montana Scholarships. This scholarship is offered in two awards, $1,000 for 50-99 hours of service and $1,500 for 100+ hours of service to attend a Montana Campus Compact member institution next fall.

“Reach Higher Montana is always glad to work with our partners to increase scholarship resources for Montana students.” Said Kelly Cresswell, Executive Director of Reach Higher Montana. “We are grateful for the hundreds of service hours Montana students completed to improve their communities.”

