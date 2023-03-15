Three Central Montana high school seniors have been recognized for their volunteer service. The Governor’s Office of Community Service (ServeMontana), Reach Higher Montana, and Montana Campus Compact (MTCC) announced 100 Montana high school seniors have been awarded Youth Serve Montana Scholarships. This scholarship is offered in two awards, $1,000 for 50-99 hours of service and $1,500 for 100+ hours of service to attend a Montana Campus Compact member institution next fall.
“Reach Higher Montana is always glad to work with our partners to increase scholarship resources for Montana students.” Said Kelly Cresswell, Executive Director of Reach Higher Montana. “We are grateful for the hundreds of service hours Montana students completed to improve their communities.”
The Youth Serve Montana Scholarship was created to promote volunteerism among high school students. Funds are available through support from Montana Campus Compact, a network of Montana campuses committed to community service; Reach Higher Montana, a nonprofit dedicated to helping students pursue and fund post-secondary education; and the Governor’s Office of Community Service, the state agency tasked with expanding and promoting community service in Montana. The Governor’s Office of Community Service administers the scholarship funds.
Rabecca Lynn of Coffee Creek and Kara Reed of Stanford were each awarded a $1,000 Youth Serve Montana Scholarship for serving 50-99 hours. Lynn attends school in Hobson and Reed attends school in Stanford.
Elsie Crouse of Lewistown and Fergus High was awarded a $1,500 Youth Serve Montana Scholarship for serving 100 or more hours.
