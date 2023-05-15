Hilger Rural Volunteer Fire District held a training session on Saturday, May 13, to prepare the all-volunteer department for 2023 fire season. Nineteen firefighters rotated through three stations during the half-day exercise. Community members provided breakfast.
All participants operated both tender, then two different brush trucks as driver, guided by instructor/Hilger firefighters Tim Gilskey, Andrew Roberts and Chris Sramek. Firefighters demonstrated their competency to notify dispatch, drive, operate pumps, and transfer water from tender to brush truck.
After the tender exercise, groups of four rotated to the deployment station for short video and safety review led by Hilger Fire Chief Lyle Shammel. All firefighters deployed practice fire shelters.
The final station was Radio/COMM, where Assistant Fire Chief Walter Wichman covered radio operation, including basic button use, frequencies and a size-up exercise.
Following training, an After Action Review was led by Chief Shammel
“This was our second year of hands-on training,” said Shammel. “Our more experienced firefighters provided assistance as needed, but each 'student' was asked to demonstrate their ability to safely operate fire apparatus, radios and deploy shelters. Doing this in a low-pressure environment made it an effective, team building exercise. We’ll do it again next spring.”
