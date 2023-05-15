Hilger Rural Volunteer Fire District held a training session on Saturday, May 13, to prepare the all-volunteer department for 2023 fire season. Nineteen firefighters rotated through three stations during the half-day exercise. Community members provided breakfast.

All participants operated both tender, then two different brush trucks as driver, guided by instructor/Hilger firefighters Tim Gilskey, Andrew Roberts and Chris Sramek. Firefighters demonstrated their competency to notify dispatch, drive, operate pumps, and transfer water from tender to brush truck.

