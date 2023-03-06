Julia Hancock Chapter, DAR, has announced a new partnership with the entire 8th grade class at Lewistown Junior High School. Working in conjunction with American History Teacher Jake Rhodes, our Community Classroom Committee has developed an amazing new contest focusing on student’s studies of the Revolutionary War. At the conclusion of the unit on the War of Independence, pupils were asked to develop posters about significant people and events from the period.
Julia Hancock Chapter developed a rubric for judging their outstanding work, and stood ready to award a Tricorn Hat for the 1st Prize and movie tickets to subsequent winners. We had planned on presenting prizes to the top three posters, but the heart and quality of the work that was put into the posters led us to expand our awards. Ultimately, we included the top 5 posters and in addition to the 1st Place tricorn hat we awarded six movie tickets.
As luck would have it, the week that we arranged to judge the posters Lewistown schools closed for the first time in recent memory. I guess gale force winds, a foot of snow, and 30 below was our town limit. Not to be deterred, Mr. Rhodes scanned his top 25 suggestions out of the 90 posters and we selected our winners in true 21st Century style – virtually.
Later, Regent Vicki Aznoe and Community Classroom Chair Lauren Schaefer visited the Junior High and presented the Tricorn and movie tickets to our winners. Mr. Rhodes stated, “I’m sure you’re going to see that Tricorn at the skate park this summer.” We couldn’t be more thrilled, as the American Revolution is the very core of DAR, and the legendary Tricorn Hat is so representative of the era.
We are already considering ways to build on this remarkably successful project, and are certain that the Julia Hancock Tricorn will become legendary in central Montana.