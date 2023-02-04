Saqqara Bandola, an eighth grade student at Judith Gap School, has a couple of favorite subjects.
“I like sports,” she said. “And science is just cool.”
A volleyball and basketball, player, Saqqara plays with the Junior High teams in the co-op between Harlowton and Judith Gap schools. With basketball season in full swing, Saqqara mostly plays in the post position.
As for science, Saqqara said she’s enjoyed her study of genetics lately, learning about genotypes and phenotypes through Punnett Squares along with her classmates.
She and her brother Goddy, a junior at the school, live in town and have a lot of pets — specifically seven birds, two dogs, two leopard geckos, three fish, a cat, and two guinea pigs.
“It’s really chaotic with all the pets,” she said.
When she’s not tending to her pets at home, Saqqara is involved in Judith Gap’s FFA chapter, where she gets to work with livestock.
“My favorite part of FFA is meeting all the people,” she said. “I also really like livestock judging.”
Outside of school, Saqqara enjoys going to the park in town with her friends. She’s also an avid reader.
“The last book I read was Holes,” she said. “I like fiction. I just pick up the fun books.”
As she gets ready to start her high school years in the fall, Saqqara has one piece of advice for younger students.
“Just be nice to everyone,” she said.
Will Briggs can be reached at reporter3@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.
