Saqqara Bandola

Judith Gap eighth grader Saqqara Bandola enjoys sports, science, and reading fiction.

 By WILL BRIGGS | Reporter

Saqqara Bandola, an eighth grade student at Judith Gap School, has a couple of favorite subjects.

“I like sports,” she said. “And science is just cool.”

Will Briggs can be reached at reporter3@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.