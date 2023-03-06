Did you know?
The LAC is available for venue rental? Yep, we love partnering with area organizations to host demonstrations, talks, and even film festivals. GreenShare Community Garden has several events at the LAC this month.
In the Wilkins Gallery
Stop by the always-free Wilkins Gallery to explore the handmade furniture and jewelry on display as a part of “Beads and Boards,” a monthly exhibition through the Lewistown Art Center. Experience the delicate but overladen sculpture from Brooke Armstrong, made almost entirely of porcelain beads, before moving on to handmade furniture from Harry Felton, Bertie Brown, Nolee Anderson-Hendren, Steve Hughes, and Chris Aamold. There’s plenty of beaded beauties from Jennifer Old Crow and others as well.
Remember, the LAC hosts a new exhibition monthly, and always hosts an Opening Reception on the First Friday of every month. Join us next month for a special exhibition of COSTUMES from Montana Shakespeare in the Parks.
Call for Art: SPARK!
It may seem far off, but the LAC’s community exhibition is just around the corner. Our June exhibition exclusively features locals and members of the Lewistown Art Center. The theme this year? SPARK! Spark can call to mind the beginning, the impetus, or the catalyst of change. Spark can refer to a sudden moment of knowing, a flashpoint or acceleration, or the offshoot of a larger burning idea. Sparks can turn to full blown blazes, or quickly fizzle into ash. We invite artists of all media, age, and ability to submit artwork for SPARK, a community exhibition. Dates and details will follow in the coming months, but start your creative engines now.
Watercolor and ceramics registration
We invite folks 13+ to register for these upcoming adult art education programs at the Lewistown Art Center. Join veteran instructor and Montana Watercolor Society Signature member, Tobie Liedes, for a watercolor class focused on landscapes on Saturday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.Tobie is a wonderfully patient instructor with tips and tricks for artists of all experience levels. All materials are provided.
If you’re feeling ready for some ceramics exploration, join us on Thursday, March 16, from 6-9 p.m. for Introduction to the Clay Studio: Pinch Pot Mug Club. Participants will learn to use one of the oldest forms of clay manipulation: pinching, and will produce a mug to be fired in our Ken Edwards Memorial Clay Studio within a week.
You can register for these and youth classes by visiting www.lewistownartcenter.net/tickets-registration.
April and May Hands on Art
Registration for Hands on Art, our after-school program, for April and May are open. We welcome young artists between kindergarten and 6th grade to join us for weekly after-school art that runs in month-long “blocks.” In April, participants will tackle paper crafts and in May, the dramatic arts. Full and partial scholarships are always available, just register in-person or email our Education Coordinator, Nolee, at lac.educationcoordinator@gmail.com
Mark Your Calendar
The first High Plains Hopfest will be held on Saturday, April 22, at the Fergus County Fairground Trade Center, and the Annual LAC Plant and Seed Swap will be held Saturday, May 13. Now is the time to get your houseplant trimmings rooted and your new seeds planted. Come to trade, swap, and learn this spring.