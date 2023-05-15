The Montana Watercolor Society Member’s Show is back at the LAC for the month of May, in miniature. This past weekend, Lewistown welcomed more than 20 watercolor artists for a workshop and reception for their annual Member’s Show in the Wilkins Gallery. With over 110 paintings, none over 6”, this is a spectacularly detailed exhibition that is not to be missed.
The LAC is seeking submissions from artists across Central Montana for SPARK, our community exhibition, including youth artists. Artists under 16 may drop off up to three artworks between May 25 and June 1 to be featured in the community exhibition.
If you are over 16, email high quality images and the following information to lac.executivedirector@gmail.com, title, dimensions, media, and price. Accepted entries must be delivered to the Lewistown Art Center between May 25 and June 1. The LAC is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SPARK will run from Friday, June 2nd to the end of June. We’ll have our opening reception on Friday, June 2, from 5-7 p.m. before celebrating again on Saturday, June 3, for Hands on Montana.
Mark your calendar for the LAC’s annual Hands on Montana, a free, community-wide party celebrating Central Montana art and culture! From 12 to 3 p.m., we’ll be celebrating with demonstrating artists, live music, art activities and more at the LAC’s downtown facility on the corner of 4th and Main, on Saturday, June 3. All are welcome.
The LAC will host the Home + Studio Tour on Sunday, July 9.
Mixed Media Painting will be on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with instructor, and signature member of the Montana Watercolor Society, Tobie Liedes. Perfect for beginning and intermediate level students, this workshop will explore basic acrylic and mixed-media painting techniques while creating a beautiful landscape. All materials are included.
On Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Tobie will lead participants through Plein Air Painting at the Turner Education Building on Brewery Flats. Participants will spend the morning preparing their work with sketches and reference photos, before completing their work independently at Brewery Flats throughout the afternoon. Feel free to bring a picnic.
You can register for these and other summer classes by visiting www.lewistownartcenter.net/adult or by calling us. We have scholarships available for these programs.
Clay Camp will be on June 19-21, with two separate sessions for different age groups. Kids entering 1st through 3rd grades will have CLAY CAMP from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and those entering 4th through 6th grades will be there from 1-4 p.m. Clay Camp will be taught by local elementary educator and the LAC’s ceramic tech, Marne Dohrmann.
Hands on Art Day Camp will take place the following week, from June 28 to 30, at Brewery Flats and in the Turner Education Building. Kids entering kindergarten through 2nd grade will be there from 9 a.m. to noon, and those entering 3rd through 6th grades will be there from 1:30-4 p.m. Participants will make artwork based in the outdoors.
