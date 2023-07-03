New Exhibition opens FridayThe Lewistown Art Center is delighted to welcome a group of emerging artists from the University of Montana’s MFA program for a group exhibition this month. Join us on Friday, July 7, from 5-7 p.m. for the opening reception. This exhibition is multi-media, and features work from Emily Mulvaney, Crystal McCallie, Dagny Walton, Eric Jensen, Joe Taylor, and Shannon Webb. It will be on-display in the always-free Wilkins Gallery until the end of the month. Join us in celebrating these emerging artists.
Home + Studio line up finalizedWith less than a week to go, the second annual Home + Studio Tour line up is finalized. Join us on Sunday, July 9 to tour and celebrate some of Central Montana’s most creative spaces. You’ll begin at the Lewistown Art Center at 1 p.m. to receive your map, then tour some beautiful homes and studios until 3-4 p.m., before heading to the Historic Calvert Motel for a reception with a cash-bar from Gally’s Brewing. While Carol Woolsey is unable to participate this year, we still have a stellar line up of beautiful homes and creative studios. Ticket-holders will be able to view: master woodworker Harry Felton’s home studio, MTWS Signature Member and local artist Tobie Liedes’ creative home-studio, local artist and instructor Clint Loomis’ Main Street studio and sales Gallery, the Historic “Governor’s House” owned by Greg and Deree Kemp, and the award-winning restored stone house by Alan Kempkes and Michelle Paris-Kempkes. Tickets are available at the LAC, online, and at the door.