Carra Godbey (Lewistown Art Center board chair), Jacob Godbey (local-boy-makes-good and comedian/DJ for the event), and Gerri Campbell (LAC board vice chair) get together for a photo at the High Plains Hopfest on Saturday.
We served over 150 folks, hosted nine breweries, and three food trucks at the Trade Center last Saturday. Thanks to all who came out to enjoy Montana’s food and drink at the first High Plains Hopfest and to support the Lewistown Art Center!
“Snow Day” Make Up for Hands on Art
All current Hands on Art participants are invited for a makeup “Snow Day” open studio on Friday, April 28 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Lewistown Art Center.
Hands on Art “Drama” begins
There are still open spaces in each of our May Hands on Art sections! The kindergarten section meets on Wednesdays from 3:15-4:15 p.m., the 1st and 2nd graders from 4:30-5:30 p.m., and the 3rd through 6th graders meet on Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. You can register online, or visit the LAC between Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Our dramatic month will feature improve games, costume and prop creation, and creative brainstorming around performance. Full and partial scholarships are always available.
Summer Camps Announced
Kid’s Clay Camp
Experiment with ceramic sculpture, handbuilding, and a little bit of the potter’s wheel during our Kid’s Clay Camp on June 19-21. We’ll host young artists entering 1st through 3rd grades in the morning from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and those entering 4th through 6th grades from 1-4 p.m. Classes will be taught by Marne Dohrmann, the LAC’s ceramic technician and local kindergarten teacher.
LAC Kid’s Day Camp
Join us for an outdoor art camp based out of Brewery Flats on June 28-30. We invite young artists entering kindergarten through 2nd grade to attend from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and those entering 3rd-6th grade from 1:30-4:30 p.m. This is an entirely outdoor art camp filled with creative adventure! Register for all summer camps online by visiting www.lewistownartcenter.net/tickets-registration.
