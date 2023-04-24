Hopfest

Carra Godbey (Lewistown Art Center board chair), Jacob Godbey (local-boy-makes-good and comedian/DJ for the event), and Gerri Campbell (LAC board vice chair) get together for a photo at the High Plains Hopfest on Saturday.

 Photo courtesy of Mary Baumstark

Did you know?

We served over 150 folks, hosted nine breweries, and three food trucks at the Trade Center last Saturday. Thanks to all who came out to enjoy Montana’s food and drink at the first High Plains Hopfest and to support the Lewistown Art Center!

