The Montana Watercolor Society Member’s Show is back at the LAC for the month of May, in miniature. This past weekend, Lewistown welcomed more than 20 watercolor artists for a workshop and reception for their annual Member’s Show in the Wilkins Gallery. With over 110 paintings, none over 6”, this is a spectacularly detailed exhibition that is not to be missed.
The following awards were given to artists by juror and workshop instructor, Kiana Fecteau: First Place: Florescence by Claire Bischoff (Las Vegas); Second Place: Hydrangea by Sue Antonich (Darby); Third Place: Stripes by Ilene Paulsen (Plains). Honorable Mentions include: Snowfall Forest #4 by Tobie Liedes (Lewistown); Pear Flower by Marcy Bergman (East Helena); A Quiet Place in Yellowstone by Tonja Opperman (Gardiner); Eagle Tree Spawning Rainbows by Margaret Zieg Eller (Sun River); Abstract Lodge by Terrisa Olson (Missoula); Onward! by Keri Keefe (Columbia Falls); Explosions of Fall by Diane Olhoeft (Corvallis); Brown by Christine Vance (Missoula); and Autumn Leaves by Janet Cates (Hamilton).
Plant Swap is Saturday
Please join us for one of our favorite FREE community events this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You’re invited to the LAC’s Annual Plant and Seed Swap to stock your garden, refresh your houseplants, and offload any extras onto local gardeners and green thumbs. Bring your expertise, extra seeds and starts, compost, extra pots and planters, house plant cuttings, bulbs, and anything else garden related! If you don’t have anything to bring, that’s ok. We want to supplement your garden and connect you with local resources like expert gardeners, the Greenshares Community Garden, and ROWL to make a greener Central Montana.
ROWL and Greenshares will be on-site to teach you to create recycled seed pots, and to chat about recycling, soil health, and community growing. See you this Saturday, May 13, beginning at 10 a.m.
Hands on Montana
Mark your calendar for the LAC’s annual Hands on Montana, a free, community-wide party celebrating Central Montana art and culture! From 12 to 3 p.m., we’ll be celebrating with demonstrating artists, live music, art activities and more at the LAC’s downtown facility on the corner of 4th and Main, on Saturday, June 3. All are welcome!
Home + Studio Tour seeking participants
Do you have a beautiful historic home or a creative and gorgeous remodel? Are you an artist who has a dedicated workspace to share? The LAC is seeking participants for the Home + Studio Tour on Sunday, July 9 to join our roster of beautiful spaces in Lewistown. Participating spaces will be open to ticket holders on the afternoon of July 9, and invited to a reception afterwards at the Lewistown Art Center. If you’re interested in participating, shoot us an email at lac.executivedirector@gmail.com with “Home + Studio Tour” in the subject line.
Upcoming Wheel Throwing Classes
We have a few spaces available in upcoming wheel throwing classes with instructor Bri Howerton on Thursday, May 18 from 6-9 p.m. and on Saturday, May 20 from 12-3 p.m. To register, call us at 406.535.8278. The LAC is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Summer Painting Workshops with Tobie Liedes
Mixed Media Painting will be on Saturday, July 29 from 10 .a.m to 1 p.m. with instructor, and signature member of the Montana Watercolor Society, Tobie Liedes. Perfect for beginning and intermediate level students, this workshop will explore basic acrylic and mixed-media painting techniques while creating a beautiful landscape! All materials are included.
On Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tobie will lead participants through Plein Air Painting at the Turner Education Building on Brewery Flats. Participants will spend the morning preparing their work with sketches and reference photos, before completing their work independently at Brewery Flats throughout the afternoon. Feel free to bring a picnic. You can register for these and other summer classes by visiting www.lewistownartcenter.net/adult or by calling us. We have scholarships available for these programs.
CLAY CAMP will be on June 19 through 21st, with two separate sessions for different age groups. Kids entering 1st through 3rd grades will have CLAY CAMP from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and those entering 4th through 6th grades will be there from 1-4pm. CLAY CAMP will be taught by local elementary educator and the LAC’s ceramic tech, Marne Dohrmann.
HANDS ON ART DAY CAMP will take place the following week, from June 28 to 30, at Brewery Flats and in the Turner Education Building. Kids entering kindergarten through 2nd grade will be there from 9 a.m. to noon, and those entering 3rd through 6th grades will be there from 1:30-4 p.m. Participants will make artwork based in the outdoors.
