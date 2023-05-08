The Montana Watercolor Society Member’s Show is back at the LAC for the month of May, in miniature. This past weekend, Lewistown welcomed more than 20 watercolor artists for a workshop and reception for their annual Member’s Show in the Wilkins Gallery. With over 110 paintings, none over 6”, this is a spectacularly detailed exhibition that is not to be missed.

The following awards were given to artists by juror and workshop instructor, Kiana Fecteau: First Place: Florescence by Claire Bischoff (Las Vegas); Second Place: Hydrangea by Sue Antonich (Darby); Third Place: Stripes by Ilene Paulsen (Plains). Honorable Mentions include: Snowfall Forest #4 by Tobie Liedes (Lewistown); Pear Flower by Marcy Bergman (East Helena); A Quiet Place in Yellowstone by Tonja Opperman (Gardiner); Eagle Tree Spawning Rainbows by Margaret Zieg Eller (Sun River); Abstract Lodge by Terrisa Olson (Missoula); Onward! by Keri Keefe (Columbia Falls); Explosions of Fall by Diane Olhoeft (Corvallis); Brown by Christine Vance (Missoula); and Autumn Leaves by Janet Cates (Hamilton).

