Montana Watercolor Society Member’s Miniature Show

The Montana Watercolor Society Member’s Show is back at the LAC for the month of May, in miniature. This past weekend, Lewistown welcomed more than 20 watercolor artists for a workshop and reception for their annual Member’s Show in the Wilkins Gallery. With over 110 paintings, none over 6”, this is a spectacularly detailed exhibition that is not to be missed.

