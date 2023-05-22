Montana Watercolor Society Member’s Miniature Show
The Montana Watercolor Society Member’s Show is back at the LAC for the month of May, in miniature. This past weekend, Lewistown welcomed more than 20 watercolor artists for a workshop and reception for their annual Member’s Show in the Wilkins Gallery. With over 110 paintings, none over 6”, this is a spectacularly detailed exhibition that is not to be missed.
Entries for SPARK
The LAC is seeking submissions from artists across Central Montana for SPARK, our community exhibition, including youth artists. Artists under 16 may drop off up to three artworks between May 25 and June 1 to be featured in the community exhibition. We encourage artists of all ages and abilities to participate, and there is no barrier to youth participation except dropping off your artwork.
If you are over 16, email high quality images and the following information to lac.executivedirector@gmail.com, title, dimensions, media, and price. Accepted entries must be delivered to the Lewistown Art Center between May 25 and June 1. The LAC is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SPARK will run from Friday, June 2 to the end of June. We’ll have our opening reception on Friday, June 2, from 5-7 p.m. before celebrating again on Saturday, June 3, for Hands on Montana.
Hands on Montana
Join us for Hands on Montana on Saturday, June 3. From 12 to 3 p.m., we’ll be celebrating with demonstrating artists, live music, art activities and more at the LAC’s downtown facility on the corner of 4th and Main, including demonstrations from Jim McKay, a local glass torchworker, and family-friendly art activities using cyanotype printing.
Hands on Art Ends in Drama
This week marks our last week of Hands on Art, our after-school program at the Lewistown Art Center. Hands on Art will resume in October of 2023. Thank you to all our young artists and their grown-ups for a wonderfully creative year.
Summer Camp Registration
The LAC is excited to offer two summer camps for kids in 2023. Registration is limited, full and partial scholarships are available. To learn more and to register, visit https://www.lewistownartcenter.net/tickets-registration/kids-registration. To access scholarship funds, register in-person or over the phone from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
CLAY CAMP will be on June 19 through 21, with two separate sessions for different age groups. Kids entering 1st through 3rd grades will have CLAY CAMP from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and those entering 4th through 6th grades will be there from 1-4 p.m. Clay Camp will be taught by local elementary educator and the LAC’s ceramic tech, Marne Dohrmann.
HANDS ON ART DAY CAMP will take place the following week, from June 28 to 30, at Brewery Flats and in the Turner Education Building. Kids entering kindergarten through 2nd grade will be there from 9 a.m. to noon, and those entering 3rd through 6th grades will be there from 1:30-4 p.m. Participants will make artwork based in the outdoors.
Summer Painting Workshops
Mixed Media Painting will be on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with instructor, and signature member of the Montana Watercolor Society, Tobie Liedes. Perfect for beginning and intermediate level students, this workshop will explore basic acrylic and mixed-media painting techniques while creating a beautiful landscape. All materials are included.
On Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tobie will lead participants through Plein Air Painting at the Turner Education Building on Brewery Flats. Participants will spend the morning preparing their work with sketches and reference photos, before completing their work independently at Brewery Flats throughout the afternoon. Feel free to bring a picnic. You can register for these and other summer classes by visiting www.lewistownartcenter.net/adult or by calling us. We have scholarships available for these programs. Tobie Liedes is local to Lewistown, and is a Signature Member of the Montana Watercolor Society, and received an honorable mention in this year’s MTWS Member’s Show.
Team Building at the LAC
Did you know? The LAC offers team building activities for your group or organization? Reach out with the number of participants, and we can put together a program that fits your needs with options like Paint Your Own Pottery parties, pottery wheel intro lessons, acrylic and canvas paint classes, and so much more. We can partner with local artists if it’s outside our wheelhouse, and your organization can enjoy the creativity of a collective project.
