Join us on Friday, May 5, from 5-7 p.m. for the Opening Reception of the annual Montana Watercolor Society Member’s exhibition in the Wilkins Gallery. This year is a “Miniature” show, so viewers can expect tiny masterpieces under 6” on a given side by dozens of Montana artists.
These miniatures are perfect for Mother’s Day and represent a beloved annual partnership between the LAC and MTWS. Several of the artists will be in attendance for a weekend workshop at the LAC, and you can meet them to ask questions about their work at the opening receptions.
Several costumes from “50 Years of Costumes” - a collaboration between Montana Shakespeare in the Parks and the LAC - will head to the Lewistown Public Library for the month of May, a perfect chance to check out some of Shakespeare’s works before MSIP returns to Central Montana in late June for performances in Utica and Lewistown.
Summer camp registration open
The LAC is excited to offer two summer camps for local (and out-of-town visiting) young artists.
For Summer Clay Camp, we’ll be in the ceramics studio with LAC ceramics technician (and local pre-K teacher) Marne Dohrman on June 19, 20, and 21 with kids entering 1st through 3rd grade in the mornings, and those entering 4th through 6th in the afternoons. Registration is limited, scholarships are available by registering in person.
On June 28, 29, and 30, we’ll be at Brewery Flats for our outdoor art day camp! We invite young artists entering kindergarten through 2nd grade in the morning from 9 a.m. to noon, and 3rd through 6th grades in the afternoon. You can always register for any of our youth programs by visiting www.lewistownartcenter.net/tickets-registration, or by calling us at 406.535.8278. We’re open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call for local artwork
Submissions for “Spark,” the LAC’s member’s exhibition in June are due soon. We invite all artists under 16 to drop off up to 3 artworks at the LAC before the end of May, no submission required. For adults, email the following for up to three artworks to lac.executivedirector@gmail.com: high quality images, titles, sizes, media, and prices before May 21st to be considered for entry. Works can be dropped off, after being accepted, between May 25 and June 1.
Mark your calendars
The LAC’s annual Plant and Seed Swap is Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both ROWL and the Greenshares Community Garden will be on-hand to help little ones create their own recycled seed planters.
Hands on Montana, our free, community-wide party, will be Saturday, June 3, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Home + Studio Tour will be Sunday, July 9th in the afternoon. If you are interested in participating in any of these events as a volunteer (or a host), email Mary at lac.executivedirector@gmail.com.
