Join us on Friday, May 5, from 5-7 p.m. for the Opening Reception of the annual Montana Watercolor Society Member’s exhibition in the Wilkins Gallery. This year is a “Miniature” show, so viewers can expect tiny masterpieces under 6” on a given side by dozens of Montana artists.

These miniatures are perfect for Mother’s Day and represent a beloved annual partnership between the LAC and MTWS. Several of the artists will be in attendance for a weekend workshop at the LAC, and you can meet them to ask questions about their work at the opening receptions.

