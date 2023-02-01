As January fades into the past and February pokes its head out, many people think of Valentine’s Day and finding love, showing their love to their significant other, and giving those they like presents and sweets. February is also American Heart Month. In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared the first American Heart Month to draw awareness to heart disease in the United States. This is a time when all people can focus on their heart health, as high blood pressure is a leading risk factor for heart disease. So, as you are thinking of love, you should also be thinking of your heart and how to keep it healthy so that next Valentine’s Day you will be able to show your love and enjoy this special day.
February 3 is also Wear Red Day. People wear red to raise awareness about the number one cause of death in Americans today. Make your heart a happy heart this February and check on your health to make this Valentine’s Day a sweet one.
If you have not heard of the Library’s “Color of the Month Challenge,” here is a little information for you. The library picks a specific color, and the patron finds an item with a cover of that color. They receive a special bookmark that they bring back with the item and we will mark the bookmark. When they read five of these books they will get to pick a prize book of that color. This will continue each month through May. Patrons have until June 10 to fill out their bookmarks. Patrons can only get the current month’s bookmark. You must come in each month to find out the new color. Have a fun time with this winter program. The color for February is pink.
Here are some ideas for pink books:
“The Source of Self-Regard” by Toni Morrison (non-fiction)
“Love Radio” by Ebony LaDelle (young-adult fiction)
“The Wedding Party” by Jasmine Guillory (adult fiction)
“Follow the Wind” by Don Coldsmith (Western book-on-CD)
Friends of the Library Book Sale
The February Book Sale will be Friday, February 3 from 12PM – 5PM and Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Book Station. Sales directly support the Library.
Storytimes
Books and Babies will read “Freight Train” by Donald Cruise and “First Rule of Little Brothers” by Jill Davis on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10:30 a.m. PreK/Kinder Storytime will read “Normal Pig” by K-Fai Steele and “Pigs Aplenty, Pigs Galore!” by David M. McPhail on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m.
Middle Grade Book Club
Middle Grade Book Club for 4th-8th graders returns in February. We will be reading and discussing Neil Gaiman’s magical and spooky adventure “The Graveyard Book.” Copies will be available to pick up starting February 1st and we will meet to discuss on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m.
Library Closure
The Library will be closed at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 and all day on Saturday, Feb. 18 in observance of President’s Day. Regular hours resume Tuesday, Feb. 21.
WWII Book Club
The WWII Book Club meets on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room to discuss “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly and distribute next month’s selection.
New Titles
Youth: “The Mystery of the Love List” by Sarah Glenn Marsh. “A Thousand Heartbeats” by Kiera Cass. “Wishtree” by Katherine Applegate. “Dungeon Club: Roll Call” by Molly Knox Ostertag. “Abuela’s Super Capa” by Mark H. Parsons. Adult: “The Widowmaker” by Hannah Morrissey. “Under the Whispering Door” by Tj Klune. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin. “Self-Portrait with Nothing” by Aimee Pokwatka. “Diary of a Misfit” by Casey Parks.
The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown, MT. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9AM-6PM and Saturday 10AM-2PM. Stay current on hours and programming by visiting lewistownlibrary.org or following us on Facebook @lewistownmontanapubliclibrary or on Instagram @lplgram. The card catalog, Montana Memory Project, and Montana Library2Go are accessible through our website. The Montana Shared Catalog app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and allows you to renew, place holds, and view checked out items on your mobile device. Call us at 406-538-5212.