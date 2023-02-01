Library logo
February books

The Library's Color of the Month Challenge continues in February with 'Tickled Pink'. Check out these pink titles and more at the Lewistown Public Library.

As January fades into the past and February pokes its head out, many people think of Valentine’s Day and finding love, showing their love to their significant other, and giving those they like presents and sweets. February is also American Heart Month. In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared the first American Heart Month to draw awareness to heart disease in the United States. This is a time when all people can focus on their heart health, as high blood pressure is a leading risk factor for heart disease. So, as you are thinking of love, you should also be thinking of your heart and how to keep it healthy so that next Valentine’s Day you will be able to show your love and enjoy this special day.

February 3 is also Wear Red Day. People wear red to raise awareness about the number one cause of death in Americans today. Make your heart a happy heart this February and check on your health to make this Valentine’s Day a sweet one.

