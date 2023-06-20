Coming up later this summer, there will be some changes to management of patron accounts that will make things easier for both patrons and library staff. Starting in August, patrons who have opted for email communications will receive a courtesy notice in their inbox one business day before hotspots or laptops are due. Additionally, they will receive email notification when their library items (books, DVDs, and audiobooks) are 7 and 30 days overdue. If you are interested in receiving these email notices, please contact the Library to make sure your email address in your account is up to date.
Patrons can continue to renew items, place holds, and manage their account information on their own via their online accounts. To access these features, visit our website at lewistownlibrary.org, click on ‘Find Books’, and select ‘Log In’. You will be asked for your library card number located on the back of your library card as well as your PIN. PINs are randomly assigned when you sign up for a library card and can be provided to you (or changed) by talking to a librarian.
The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown, MT. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9AM-6PM and Saturday 10AM-2PM. Stay current on hours and programming by visiting lewistownlibrary.org or following us on Facebook @lewistownmontanapubliclibrary or on Instagram @lplgram. The card catalog, Montana Memory Project, and Montana Library2Go are accessible through our website. The Montana Shared Catalog app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and allows you to renew, place holds, and view checked out items on your mobile device. Call us at 406-538-5212.