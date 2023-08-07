Recently I asked Curious Cinema Club attendees for movie suggestions for future showings and one response I was very excited to see was the 1987 Danish drama/romance “Babette’s Feast”, a lovely story of a lucky lottery ticket leading to fabulous “real French dinner.” Unfortunately, this title is not carried by our film license, so we are unable to screen it, but we do have a DVD copy here at the library if anyone would like to take that delicious journey. This encounter left me wondering what other stellar foreign films our DVD collection holds and if there were any I might be able to suggest to folks maybe not as familiar with the category. Some of my favorite foreign films in the collection are actually hilarious comedies from Ireland.
Like “Babette’s Feast”, my first suggestion, “Waking Ned Devine”, also has a lottery ticket central to its plot, though Ned unfortunately does not get to reap the bounty of such luck. In his case, the win shocks him to death. When the folks of Ned’s small Irish village find him dead, the winning ticket still in hand, they decide to pull one over on the “lottery folks” and split the money amongst themselves. It is their struggle to keep up the facade that Ned is still alive and well that sets the stage for much comic mishap and edge-of-your-seat amusement. You’ll have to give this one a watch to know how it plays out. Highly recommended.
