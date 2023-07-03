We love hearing stories from patrons about their experiences with the Library. There is a lot to say about the Library and how much it has changed, yet also stayed the same. The Library has had many patrons throughout the years. Also, we have tourists that come in just to see the original Carnegie library. We see people from all walks of life come in just to say hello, or ask for a book recommendation.
The Lewistown Public Library was built in 1905 by the Tubb Brothers. Using native sandstone from the sandstone quarry within a mile of Lewistown, construction was funded by a $10,000 donation from Andrew Carnegie. The land was part of the Stafford Addition and bought from Mr. Stafford for $600. The Library went through many troubled times. The furniture did not arrive on time and there was not enough money left to heat the building. Mrs. Pfaus, one of the first librarians, was allowed to live in the basement in lieu of her salary.
The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown, MT. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9AM-6PM and Saturday 10AM-2PM. Stay current on hours and programming by visiting lewistownlibrary.org or following us on Facebook @lewistownmontanapubliclibrary or on Instagram @lplgram. The card catalog, Montana Memory Project, and Montana Library2Go are accessible through our website. The Montana Shared Catalog app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and allows you to renew, place holds, and view checked out items on your mobile device. Call us at 406-538-5212.