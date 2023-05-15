Movie still

Join us at the Library for a film screening and discussion on local journalism next Tuesday (5/16) and Thursday (5/18).

This month, instead of discussing a particular cause or theme in relation to the Curious Cinema Club’s screening, I will be touching on a special event in conjunction with last night’s screening as well as new additions to our DVD collection which I believe are worth noting.

First off, this Thursday, May 18, the Curious Cinema Club is hosting a discussion panel with News-Argus reporters to discuss topics of media literacy, local news, and the current state of journalism. Such topics featured heavily in the Club’s latest film screening (see the Library’s website for more information), but lack of knowledge of the film does not preclude attendance. All are welcome, even those who missed the initial film screening. Suggested films to watch before the discussion (but again, watching these beforehand is not required) include the films "Spotlight" (2015) and "All the President’s Men" (1976), both of which are included in the Library’s DVD collection.

