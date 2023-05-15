This month, instead of discussing a particular cause or theme in relation to the Curious Cinema Club’s screening, I will be touching on a special event in conjunction with last night’s screening as well as new additions to our DVD collection which I believe are worth noting.
First off, this Thursday, May 18, the Curious Cinema Club is hosting a discussion panel with News-Argus reporters to discuss topics of media literacy, local news, and the current state of journalism. Such topics featured heavily in the Club’s latest film screening (see the Library’s website for more information), but lack of knowledge of the film does not preclude attendance. All are welcome, even those who missed the initial film screening. Suggested films to watch before the discussion (but again, watching these beforehand is not required) include the films "Spotlight" (2015) and "All the President’s Men" (1976), both of which are included in the Library’s DVD collection.
Secondly, if you missed previous Curious Cinema Club screenings, we now have DVD copies of films such as director Chloé Zhao’s "Nomadland" (2020) and Roberto Benigni’s "Life is Beautiful" (1998) available in the collection for borrowing. Other titles we continue to suggest include polymath director Werner Herzog’s shocking documentary "Grizzly Man" (2005), and acclaimed director Spike Lee’s still very relevant "Do the Right Thing" (1989). Just look for the “Curious Cinema Club Recommended” sticker on the front cover.
Some other recent DVD arrivals include director Todd Field’s spellbinding "Tár" (2022), the French indie movie classic "Amélie" (2001), and famed director Stanley Kubrick’s early historical drama "Spartacus" (1960). I would particularly suggest "Tár" as it dives into the complexities of the current age, exploring gender and identity, constructs of power as they relate to position and status, and the ways in which our current cultural climate can deal with people who seem to abuse their power. If that sounds too heavy, the color-enhanced "Amélie" is a wonderful visual experience with a quirky and light sort of love story to match.
Lastly, I would suggest dropping by the library to vote for the next film titles to be screened at the Curious Cinema Club. We want to know what you want to see. Ballots for voting are available at the front desk and include several selections ranging from newer acclaimed features to tried and true independent classics.
Storytimes
Books & Babies will read “Fidgety Fish” by Ruth Galloway and “Come Back, Cat” by Joan L. Nodset on Friday, May 19 at 10:30 a.m. PreK/Kinder Storytime will read “Giraffes Can’t Dance” by Giles Andreae and “The Electric Slide and Kai” by Kelly J. Baptist on Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m.
Library Board Training
The Library Board will meet Thursday, May 18 from 1-4 p.m. in the Library’s Upstairs Meeting Room for a training on budgeting and Montana state laws presented by the Montana State Library. Please contact the Library Director for more information. The next regular meeting of the Board of Trustees will be in June.
A to Z Book Club
The A to Z Book Club will meet on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room to discuss “Educated” by Tara Westover.
Teen Book Club
The next Teen Book Club selection, “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson, is available to pick up at the Youth desk. Discussion will take place on Wednesday, May 24 at 3:45 p.m.
LPL Adult Writers Group
The LPL Adult Writers Group will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room. This group is open to writers of all genres and experience levels.
Library Closure
The Library will be closed Friday, May 26 at 3 p.m. and Saturday, May 27 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Regular hours resume Tuesday, May 30.
Democracy Project Reception
Participants of the Democracy Project will hold a public reception on Saturday, June 3 at 11AM in the Upstairs Meeting Room to present their project on recycling access in Lewistown. Refreshments will be provided.
Summer Reading Program 2023
“All Together Now”, our Summer Reading Program for 2023, will run from Tuesday, June 6 until Saturday, July 15 with free programming and activities for all ages. Stay tuned for more information about registration and events.
The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown, MT. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9AM-6PM and Saturday 10AM-2PM. Stay current on hours and programming by visiting lewistownlibrary.org or following us on Facebook @lewistownmontanapubliclibrary or on Instagram @lplgram. The card catalog, Montana History Portal, and Montana Library2Go are accessible through our website. The Montana Shared Catalog app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and allows you to renew, place holds, and view checked out items on your mobile device. Call us at 406-538-5212.