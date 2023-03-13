For March, the Curious Cinema Club is celebrating women in cinema. Women have been part of film history since films have existed and have come to occupy all realms of cinema, including directing, producing, cinematography, acting, and editing. Still, today women continue to fight against the “celluloid ceiling”, a term coined to describe the prevailing discrimination favoring men within the film industry.
As recently as 2018, protests were held at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival to expose the massive inequalities women face within the industry. Despite this disparity, the contributions of women to cinema are undeniable and essential. March’s film, directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Frances McDormand, is an exemplary contribution to the film cannon. Zhao broke on the film scene with her fantastic debut feature “Songs My Brother Taught Me.” She not only wrote and directed the film but also helped produce and edit, showcasing her wide range of abilities. Most recently she directed and co-wrote Marvel’s “Eternals”.
McDormand is a master of her craft and a trailblazer for women in the field of acting. She has won four Academy Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards and one Tony, a feat most actors could only dream of. Some of my favorite movies in which she has starred are “Fargo”, “Almost Famous”, and “The French Dispatch”. In the next Curious Cinema Club film, she plays a widow who wanders the western United States in a van searching for work in a post-recession economy. This role won her an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2020 and inspired the film critic Leonard Maltin to call her “one of the finest actresses on the planet.”
If you would like to explore more women-directed films, we have a number at the Library, including Sofia Coppola’s “Lost in Translation” starring Scarlet Johansson, as well as Coppola’s bizarre take on the life of Marie Antoinette starring Kirsten Dunst. Additionally, we have Greta Gerwig’s “Ladybird” and “Little Women”, of which she wrote the adapted screenplay, as well as Jane Campion’s mystery/drama series “Top of the Lake”, for which Elizabeth Moss was awarded a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a mini-series. All highly recommended!
Books and Babies will read “Seals on the Bus” by Lenny Hort and “Puppy Truck” by Brian Pinkney on Friday, March 17 at 10:30 a.m. There will be no PreK/Kinder Storytime on Saturday, March 18.
The Library Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room for their regular monthly meeting. These meetings are open to the public. Agenda, Zoom links, and past meeting minutes are available on our website.
The March pick for the Teen Book Club is “Fire Keeper’s Daughter” bv Angeline Boulley. Copies are available to pick up at the Youth desk. This book discussion group for high schoolers meets on Wednesday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m. to talk about the book.
The next movie showing for the Curious Cinema Club will be Tuesday, March 21 with pre-show starting at 5:30 p.m. and the film at 6 p.m. For film selections and questions, please contact the Library.
Marc Steinberg Exhibit and Programming
The Library is hosting an exhibit of Marc Steinberg’s artwork and related programming through April. Participate in the Art Challenge by viewing Steinberg’s art at area businesses through April 28, come to an Alzheimer’s-themed Storytime on Sat., March 25 at 11 a.m., or register for the Sip and Paint with mocktails event on April 20 from 5-9 .m. Visit the Library for more details.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown, MT. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9AM-6PM and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Stay current on hours and programming by visiting lewistownlibrary.org or following us on Facebook @lewistownmontanapubliclibrary or on Instagram @lplgram. The card catalog, Montana Memory Project, and Montana Library2Go are accessible through our website. The Montana Shared Catalog app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and allows you to renew, place holds, and view checked out items on your mobile device. Call us at 406-538-5212.