For March, the Curious Cinema Club is celebrating women in cinema. Women have been part of film history since films have existed and have come to occupy all realms of cinema, including directing, producing, cinematography, acting, and editing. Still, today women continue to fight against the “celluloid ceiling”, a term coined to describe the prevailing discrimination favoring men within the film industry.

As recently as 2018, protests were held at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival to expose the massive inequalities women face within the industry. Despite this disparity, the contributions of women to cinema are undeniable and essential. March’s film, directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Frances McDormand, is an exemplary contribution to the film cannon. Zhao broke on the film scene with her fantastic debut feature “Songs My Brother Taught Me.” She not only wrote and directed the film but also helped produce and edit, showcasing her wide range of abilities. Most recently she directed and co-wrote Marvel’s “Eternals”.

The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown, MT. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9AM-6PM and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Stay current on hours and programming by visiting lewistownlibrary.org or following us on Facebook @lewistownmontanapubliclibrary or on Instagram @lplgram. The card catalog, Montana Memory Project, and Montana Library2Go are accessible through our website. The Montana Shared Catalog app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and allows you to renew, place holds, and view checked out items on your mobile device. Call us at 406-538-5212.