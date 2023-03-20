I recently rediscovered a passion for knitting after falling in love with the fiber arts exhibit at the Art Center earlier this year. I love snuggling up with a heated blanket and a cup of tea to listen to an audiobook (usually dark, twisty sci-fi checked out from the MontanaLibrary2Go) while I knit away the evenings.

It turns out that we have some great items at the Library about fiber arts. Here’s a list. I’ve stolen little snippets from the back covers to give you an idea of what they’re about.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters