I recently rediscovered a passion for knitting after falling in love with the fiber arts exhibit at the Art Center earlier this year. I love snuggling up with a heated blanket and a cup of tea to listen to an audiobook (usually dark, twisty sci-fi checked out from the MontanaLibrary2Go) while I knit away the evenings.
It turns out that we have some great items at the Library about fiber arts. Here’s a list. I’ve stolen little snippets from the back covers to give you an idea of what they’re about.
General Fiction
“The Quilter’s Apprentice” by Jennifer Chiaverini - WWII, romance, tragedy, new beginnings.
“The Oysterville Sewing Circle” by Susan Wiggs - Homecoming, family, secrets, healing and loss.
Mystery
“While My Pretty One Knits” by Anne Canadeo - Intricate, durable patterns of friendship, death of rival knitters.
“Fool’s Puzzle” by Earlene Fowler - Ex-cowgirls and folk art experts, quilting, museums, complex and cold-blooded crimes.
“By Hook or By Crook” by Betty Hechtman - Clues, friends, murder by a box of poisoned marzipan apples.
“Knit One, Kill Two” by Maggie Sefton - Funerals, burglary, sumptuously colored scarves.
Memoir & Non-Fiction
“Unraveling: What I Learned About Life While Shearing Sheep, Dyeing Wool, and Making the World’s Ugliest Sweater” by Peggy Orenstein - Memoir, no additional description necessary.
“The Shape of Knitting: A Master Class in Increases, Decreases, and Other Forms of Shaping” by Lynne Barr - Again, that said it all.
“On the Loom: A Modern Weaver’s Guide” by Maryanne Moodie - Vintage weaving techniques, decor and wearables, gorgeous cover.
“Modern Macrame: 33 Stylish Projects for Your Handmade Home” by Emily Katz - Swoon-worthy aspirational interiors, nice pictures.
DVD
“Threads” - The development of needle arts, part of PBS’s Craft in America series.
MontanaLibrary2Go - eBooks, Audiobooks, and More
Right now, there’s a curated section of staff picks called “Let’s Get Crafty” that’s worth a look. You might also try “The Wild Dyer” by Abigail Brooks or “Fibershed: Growing a Movement of Farmers, Fashion Activists, and Makers for a New Textile Economy” by Rebecca Burgess and Courtney White. If you’d like to check something out without waiting, go for a magazine like “Quilting Arts” or “Sew & Tell”.
Well, that’s a wrap! (Pun intended.) As always, just let us know if we can help you find anything.
Storytimes
Books and Babies will read “Gold” by Lenny Jed Alexander and “Red Bear’s Fun With Shapes” by Bodel Rikys on Friday, March 24 at 10:30 a.m. We will host a special Alzheimer’s-themed Storytime on Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m. in conjunction with our Marc Steinberg exhibit that will include cookies, a craft, and readings of “My Grandma’s Photos” by Özge Bahar Sunar and “The Remember Balloons” by Jessie Oliveros.
Teen and Middle Grade Book Clubs
Teen Book Club will meet to discuss “Fire Keeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley on Wednesday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m. in the Youth Area. The next pick for the Middle Grade Book Club is “When You Reach Me” by Rebecca Stead. Copies are available to pick up at the Youth desk and discussion will take place on Wednesday, April 26 at 3:30PM.
Marc Steinberg Exhibit and Programming
The Library is hosting an exhibit of Marc Steinberg’s artwork and related programming through April. Participate in the Art Challenge by viewing Steinberg’s art at area businesses through April 28. Register for the Sip & Paint with Mocktails event on Thursday, April 20 from 5-9 p.m. Visit the Library or our website for more details.
A to Z Book Club
The A to Z Book Club will meet this Tuesday, March 28th at 6 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room to discuss Anita Diamant's "The Red Tent."
Adult Writers Group
The Library’s Adult Writers Group meets on the last Thursday (previously last Wednesday) of every month at 6 p.m. The next meeting is Thursday, March 30 in the Upstairs Meeting Room. This creative writing group for adults is open to writers of all genres and experience levels. Contact Brittney with questions.
The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown, MT. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m-2 p.m.
