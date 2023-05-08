One of my birthday presents this year was a renewed subscription to my hometown newspaper, “The Ekalaka Eagle.” It’s a weekly paper that’s been in circulation for over a century. Many of the best (and worst) parts of my life have appeared in its pages. Baby announcements. Graduations. Obituaries. Tornadoes, blizzards, floods, and fires. Annual school supply lists.
My love for my hometown newspaper is one of the reasons I’m so excited to help present a two-part series on the enduring importance of journalism next week at the Library. You don’t have to attend both events to participate in the program, but we hope to see you at the Library for at least one.
First, join us on Tuesday, May 16 for a film screening. We’ll show a classic movie (PG, 1976, 2h18m) about the wild ride that was reporting on Watergate. Watching and discussing this film was one of the highlights of my high school government class, and I can’t wait to watch it again. Previews will start at 5:30 p.m., the main picture will begin at 6 p.m., and we’ll have lots of popcorn. Please call the Library or visit our website for the film title and other details.
After the screening, we’ll host a conversation with News-Argus staff about the history and impact of local journalism on Thursday, May 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. Panelists will answer questions about the importance of local newspapers, the relationship between journalism and local government, and the most sensational stories our panelists have covered. We’ll also have time for audience questions at the end of the night. Light refreshments will be provided.
We’d like to thank the News-Argus for partnering with us for this event and Humanities Montana for funding our film screening equipment.
Please contact the Library at 406.538.5212 with questions.
New Fiction Titles
“Acceptable Loss” by Anne Perry. “The Couple at the Table” by Sophie Hannah. “Dark Age” by Pierce Brown. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls. “Hello, Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano. “The Last Remains” by Elly Griffiths. “Seven Girls Gone” by Allison Brennan. “Standing Dead” by Margaret Mizushima. “Things We Hide from the Light” by Lucy Score. “Tress of the Emerald Sea” by Brandon Sanderson. “The Way of the Bear” by Anne Hillerman. “Where I Live Now: A Journey Through Love and Loss to Healing and Hope” by Sharon Butala.
Storytimes
There will be no Books & Babies or PreK/Kinder Storytime on May 12-13. Our regular schedule resumes with Books & Babies on Friday, May 19 at 10:30 a.m. and PreK/Kinder Storytime on Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m.
Curious Cinema Club
The next movie showing for the Curious Cinema Club will be Tuesday, May 16 with pre-show starting at 5:30 p.m. and the film at 6 p.m. For film selections and questions, please contact the Library.
Teen Book Club
The next Teen Book Club selection, “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson, is available to pick up at the Youth desk. Discussion will take place on Wednesday, May 24 at 3:45 p.m.
Color of the Month Challenge
The May Color of the Month Challenge color is orange. If you have past month’s bookmarks you can still get the marks on them for the free book until June 10. Pick the new bookmark up at the Front Desk. Thank you all for participating in this program.
Summer Reading Program 2023
“All Together Now”, our Summer Reading Program for 2023, will run from Tuesday, June 6 until Saturday, July 15 with free programming and activities for all ages. Stay tuned for more information about registration and events.
Magical Middles Story Hour on KXLO
Magical Middles airs on 106.9 FM every Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. Brittney reads for this radio story hour that is suitable for all ages. We are currently reading “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” by Ransom Riggs.
