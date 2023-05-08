Movie still

Join us at the Library for a film screening and discussion on local journalism next Tuesday (5/16) and Thursday (5/18).

One of my birthday presents this year was a renewed subscription to my hometown newspaper, “The Ekalaka Eagle.” It’s a weekly paper that’s been in circulation for over a century. Many of the best (and worst) parts of my life have appeared in its pages. Baby announcements. Graduations. Obituaries. Tornadoes, blizzards, floods, and fires. Annual school supply lists.

My love for my hometown newspaper is one of the reasons I’m so excited to help present a two-part series on the enduring importance of journalism next week at the Library. You don’t have to attend both events to participate in the program, but we hope to see you at the Library for at least one.

