Poetry and movies aren’t necessarily art forms you’d think go together, but for National Poetry Month we’ve picked out some DVDs from our collection that reference poetry in a multitude of ways.
First off, we have "Dead Poets Society," a film in which a schoolteacher, played by Robin Williams, inspires his apathetic students by teaching them about finding themselves through the freedom of poetry. The story is so compelling and well-acted that it received an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and inspired a book adaptation by Nancy H. Kleinbaum. This PG-rated film is an inspiring story rejoicing in the powerful positive influence teachers can have on our lives.
Taking another route, the 2003 biopic "Sylvia" recounts the tragic relationship between poets Sylvia Plath and Edward James (Ted) Hughes. The film paints Sylvia as the archetypal tortured artist, depicting her struggles to write and her frustrations with marriage in a dark mysterious drama that ultimately ends with disaster. This film is not for the faint of heart but could be an interesting jumping off point for learning more about the work of both poets and the complexity of their lives and ends.
Lastly, I would be remiss not to mention the many film adaptations of Shakespeare we have in the collection. My favorite would have to be Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Clare Danes. Watching this film as a high school poetry nerd let me connect with the verse of Shakespeare for the first time. While reading his plays was a struggle, this film connected the poet's masterful language with a sort of modern ’90s imagery that really appealed to me at the time, not to mention the film soundtrack is fantastic.
Hopefully one of these films piques your poetic interest, but if not, I would suggest the next screening of the Curious Cinema Club. This month’s film was directed by Italy’s treasure Roberto Benigni, who also stars as a helpless romantic and protective father in a heart-wrenching story of a man trying to shield his son from the horrors of a WWII concentration camp. Benigni’s performance combines the humor of Chaplin with the compassion of a holy man. His story is so compelling it not only won Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards, it also won Best Picture.
Program Schedule Change
There will be no youth programming (including Teen Writers, Books & Babies, and PreK/Kinder Storytime) the week of April 11-15 due to staff training. Regular schedule resumes on Tuesday, April 18.
Curious Cinema Club
The next movie showing for the Curious Cinema Club will be Tuesday, April 18 with pre-show starting at 5:30 p.m. and the film at 6 p.m. For film selections and questions, please contact the Library.
Sip & Paint & Mocktails
Join the Library, MSU Extension, and the Lewistown Art Center for this Steinburg Art Challenge Event on Thursday, April 20 in the Upstairs Meeting Room. Learn how to make mocktails from 5-6 p.m. and/or ‘sip & paint’ from 6-9 p.m. while we discuss early warning signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia. This event is free. Register by Thursday, April 13 by calling the Library or visiting lewistownlibrary.org.
Marc Steinberg Exhibit and Programming
Participate in the Steinberg Art Challenge by viewing Steinberg’s art at area businesses through Friday, April 28. Visit the Library for more details.
“Queen Elizabeth I Time Travels to Montana” with Leslie Van Stavern Millar II
Join us for this Humanities Montana sponsored program on Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room. Artist Leslie Van Stavern Millar III dresses in period costume and brings a selection of her three-dimensional, sci-fi alternative history art works depicting time travel episodes of Queen Elizabeth I. She leads an entertaining and thought-provoking discussion, telling stories of Montana history from the perspective of the time-traveling Queen from 16th century England to Montana since 1803.
Color of the Month Challenge
The April Color of the Month Challenge color is grey. Bookmarks can be picked up at the Front Desk through Saturday, April 29. No worries if you haven’t completed tickets from past months yet – they’re good until June 10th.
