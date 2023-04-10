Roberto Benigni

The amazingly multi-talented Roberto Benigni directs and stars in this month’s Curious Cinema Club film.

Poetry and movies aren’t necessarily art forms you’d think go together, but for National Poetry Month we’ve picked out some DVDs from our collection that reference poetry in a multitude of ways.

First off, we have "Dead Poets Society," a film in which a schoolteacher, played by Robin Williams, inspires his apathetic students by teaching them about finding themselves through the freedom of poetry. The story is so compelling and well-acted that it received an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and inspired a book adaptation by Nancy H. Kleinbaum. This PG-rated film is an inspiring story rejoicing in the powerful positive influence teachers can have on our lives.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters