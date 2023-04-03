When You Reach Me

April's Middle Grade Book Club at the Lewistown Public Library is "When You Reach Me," a 2010 novel by Rebecca Stead.

It’s time for another Middle Grade Book Club pick. For April, we are featuring 2010 Newbery Medal winner “When You Reach Me” by Rebecca Stead. This book brings together mystery, time travel, historical fiction, and friendship in a charming coming-of-age story rife with topics for discussion. As her mother prepares to be a contestant on the 1970's television game show “The $20,000 Pyramid”, twelve-year-old New York City girl Miranda tries to makes sense of a series of mysterious notes received from an anonymous source that seems to defy the laws of time and space.

The jacket teaser describes the book as follows:

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters