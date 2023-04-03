It’s time for another Middle Grade Book Club pick. For April, we are featuring 2010 Newbery Medal winner “When You Reach Me” by Rebecca Stead. This book brings together mystery, time travel, historical fiction, and friendship in a charming coming-of-age story rife with topics for discussion. As her mother prepares to be a contestant on the 1970's television game show “The $20,000 Pyramid”, twelve-year-old New York City girl Miranda tries to makes sense of a series of mysterious notes received from an anonymous source that seems to defy the laws of time and space.
The jacket teaser describes the book as follows:
“By sixth grade, Miranda and her best friend, Sal, know how to navigate their New York City neighborhood. They know where it’s safe to go, like the local grocery store, and they know who to avoid. Like the crazy guy on the corner.
But things start to unravel. Sal gets punched by a kid on the street for what seems like no reason, and he shuts Miranda out of his life. The apartment key that Miranda’s mom keeps hidden for emergencies is stolen. And then a mysterious note arrives, scrawled on a tiny slip of paper: I am coming to save your friend’s life, and my own. I ask two favors. First, you must write me a letter.
The notes keep coming, and Miranda slowly realizes that whoever is leaving them knows things no one should know. Each message brings her closer to believing that only she can prevent a tragic death. Until the final note makes her think she’s too late.”
Copies of “When You Reach Me” are available to pick up at the Library. Discussion will take place on Wednesday, April 26 at 3:30 p.m. in the Youth Area. Another Teen Book Club pick will be available in May. If you have suggestions for selections for future Middle Grade or Teen Book Club discussions, contact Brittney.
New fiction & non-fiction titles
“Brutes” by Dizz Tate. “Burner” by Mark Greaney. “Daughters of Nantucket” by Julie Gerstenblatt. “The Devil’s Element: Phosphorus and a World Out of Balance” by Dan Egan. “Don’t Back Down” by Sharon Sala. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes. “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben. “The Middle Kingdom Under the Big Sky: A History of the Chinese Experience in Montana” by Mark T. Johnson. “The People’s Hospital: Hope and Peril in American Medicine” by Ricardo Nuila. “The Writing Retreat” by Julia Bartz.
Storytimes
Books and Babies will read “Happy Easter, Curious George” and “Curious George and the Bunny” by H.E. Rey on Friday, April 7 at 10:30 a.m. Miss Montana Teen USA, Julia Kunau, will be joining us for Pre-K/Kinder Storytime to read “The Easter Egg Farm” by Mary Jane Auch and “Whose Egg is That?” by Darrin P. Lunde on Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m.
Marc Steinberg exhibit and programming
The Library is hosting an exhibit of Marc Steinberg’s artwork and related programming through April. Participate in the Art Challenge by viewing Steinberg’s art at area businesses through April 28. Register for the Sip & Paint with Mocktails event on Thursday, April 20 from 5-9 p.m. Visit the Library for more details.
Program Schedule Change
There will be no youth programming (including Teen Writers, Books & Babies, and PreK/Kinder Storytime) the week of April 11-15 due to staff training. Regular schedule resumes on Tuesday, April 18.
Sci-Fi & Fantasy Book Club
The Sci-Fi & Fantasy Book Club will meet Tuesday, April 11th at 6 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room to discuss "Parable of the Sower” by Octavia Butler.
Color of the Month Challenge
The April Color of the Month Challenge color is gray. If you have past month’s bookmarks you can still get the marks on them for the free book until June 10th. Pick the new bookmark up at the Front Desk.
The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown, MT.
