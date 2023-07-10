Recently here at the library we moved the Youth DVD collection closer to the main DVD collection to make room for graphic novels in the Youth area. Because of this move, I have found myself browsing the Youth DVDs more frequently and found that the Library has many films that were milestones for me in my own youth as well as films I have enjoyed as an adult. Here are some of my suggestions for summer movie watching for the kiddos, but that might also be nostalgic for millennial parents that grew up in the 90’s.
Perhaps the most impactful for me is the 1990 live action film, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” From the MC Hammer soundtrack to the slapstick turtle-as-ninja humor, this darkly-lit film maintains an air of teenage silliness even as the turtles face the serious dangers of fighting the evil master Shredder and his delinquent foot soldiers. Armed with folded slices of New York pizza and ancient ninja weapons, the film is equal parts kung-fu homage and one-liner comedy and might have your kids screaming “I love being a turtle!” and asking for pizza dinners for the rest of the summer.
