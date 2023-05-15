The Montana University System has awarded the prestigious Montana University System Honor Scholarship Elsie Crouse of Fergus High School and Rabecca Lynn of Hobson High School.

The MUS Honor Scholarship is a renewable scholarship offered by the Montana Board of Regents that waives undergraduate tuition for up to eight semesters at any campus of the Montana University System or Dawson, Flathead Valley or Miles community colleges. The scholarship’s average value is $20,000. It is the most prestigious scholarship offered centrally by the Montana University System. 

