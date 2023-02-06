Did you know?
Lewistown sits on rich clay deposits? Yep, that’s why bricks were easy to make here. Last year, the LAC developed a “slip” – a watered down clay – made from local soil, and cast cups out of it!
Ceramics Studio Programming
If you’re interested to learn the process of mold-making, perhaps to replicate your own ceramic objects, join us for the next three Saturdays to learn how. Mold-Making 101 will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 18, and 25 from 12-4 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of plaster mold making as they create their own two-part mold for ceramic slip casting. On the first Saturday, participants will learn how to choose an object and make the first half of a plaster mold. On the second, participants will create the second half of their two part mold, and on the third, participants will use ceramic slip to create their own replicas. By the end of the class, participants will be able to select objects for mold-making, create their own plaster mold, mix their own plaster, and slip cast multiple ceramic objects.
Instructor Jack Wicks received his Bachelors of Fine Arts from the University of Montana with an emphasis in sculpture in 2013. He specialized in mold-making for ceramics, iron-pouring, and more. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required. Register online by visiting www.lewistownartcenter.net/tickets-registration.
If you’re interested in creating a mug and learning about surface decoration, join us for Mug Club on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6-9 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of ceramic surface decoration on wet, leatherhard, and bisqued clay with instructor Mary Callahan Baumstark. Participants will learn the basics of underglaze washes and decorations, wax resist, Mishima, and the differences between glaze, underglaze, and lusters before decorating their own wet and bisqued ceramic pieces.
We’ll be holding similar "Mug Clubs" on the third Thursday of March and April. If you’ve taken any of the Ceramics 101 class, you’re able to use the Ken Edwards Memorial Ceramic Studio (KEMCS) on your own time! Call us or stop by to chat about punch card access to play with clay.
Peer Choice Awards
You can join the Lewistown Art Center on the First Friday of every month for an opening reception to celebrate the newest exhibit in the Wilkins Gallery. Last Friday, we announced the top five quilts, selected by quilters, for the Top 5 Peer Choice Awards for the Quilt and Fiber Art Exhibition, held in conjunction with Winter Fair. In addition to Shawna Crawford’s “Yellowstone Dreaming” quilt (which won People’s Choice, the following quilts were selected for celebration by the quilters’ peers: Cindy Berg’s Farmer’s Wife in Red, Black and White Quilt, Cindy Berg’s Rock Candy Quilt, Cathy Holmes’ Fawn Art Quilt, and Cindy Warren’s Starlight Quilt.
The Quilt and Fiber Art Exhibition will be on-display through the end of February. In March, the LAC will welcome artists who use beads, and furniture makers to the Wilkins Gallery. We are currently seeking submissions of beaded artwork and handmade furniture. To submit your work, visit www.lewistownartcenter.net/happenings to view the calls!
New Hands on Art Blocks
Registration is open for Hands on Art in March, April, and May for growing artists in grades kindergarten through 8th grade. Visit www.lewistownarcenter.net/kids to view our new sessions and register online. Scholarships are always available for youth programming, simply register in person or email our Education Coordinator, Nolee Anderson-Hendren to receive a no-questions-asked scholarship. Nolee’s email is lac.educationcoordinator@gmail.com.
Feedback Wanted
What kinds of art classes would you like to take? Which ones should the LAC offer again? Are you looking to learn new skills or deepen learned ones?
We’re seeking feedback for adult art education programming. If you’ve got some ideas for classes you’d like to see, email Nolee your suggestions. No promises, but we look forward to continuing to offer novel and diverse programming for Central Montana!