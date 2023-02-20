The Lewistown Public Library is honored to host work from Missoula artist Marc Steinberg with the support of the Montana State Library. Steinberg began painting after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2020 as a way to process that experience and his memory loss.
Steinberg’s paintings will be displayed throughout the Library. We are also partnering with other locations, including Extension, the Lewistown Art Center, and the Council on Aging, to develop additional programming about Alzheimer’s, dementia, and memory loss. Events will be held in March and April, and a full schedule will be available on March 1.
To help the public process his paintings, Steinberg provided an artist’s statement. It is an incredible summary of his intentions for this exhibit. It will be on display in the Library, but we have also provided it here in full:
I never knew I wanted to paint. Debbie, my wife, asks if I want to explore the colors, and create my own pictures.
I have never painted before. Here I am, with Alzheimer’s stealing chunks of me, the giant questions of “What will I do? What’s next?” present every conscious moment.
I find myself immersed in joy and calm, with an abundance of beauty flowing from my brush. I am free to grow when I paint. I communicate with grace, dignity, and exuberance, from deep inside myself.
When people see my work they are seeing the world through my eyes. They can experience my wonder and perhaps, find the courage to explore their own uncertainties and nurture hidden joy, capturing and flinging it into the sky like a kite.
We look forward to seeing you in the Library in coming months to experience this exhibit for yourselves.
Books and Babies will read “Babar’s Book of Color” by Laurent de Brunhoff and “Mouse Paint” by Ellen Walsh on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10:30 a.m. PreK/Kinder Storytime will read “Little Fox and the Wild Imagination” by Jorma Taccone and “The Color Monster” by Anna Llenas on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m.
The A to Z Book Club meets on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room to discuss "The Boys in the Boat" by Daniel James Brown.
The March pick for the Teen Book Club is “Fire Keeper’s Daughter” bv Angeline Boulley. Copies are available to pick up at the Youth desk. This book discussion group for high schoolers meets on Wednesday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m. to talk about the book.
Middle Grade Book Club (grades 4-8) will meet to discuss on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m. to discuss “The Graveyard Book” by Neil Gaiman.
The Library’s Adult Writers Group meets on the last Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. The next meeting is February 22 in the Upstairs Meeting Room. This creative writing group for adults is open to writers of all genres and experience levels. Beginning in March, Writers Group will meet on the final Thursday of every month.
The Friends of the Library monthly meeting takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room. The March Book Sale will be Friday, March 3 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Book Station. Sales directly support the Library.
Color of the Month Challenge
Pick up a ‘Tickled Pink’ bookmark at the Library to participate in February’s edition of the Color of the Month Challenge. Read five books with pink covers, bring them to the front desk, and you will get to select a prize book to keep. We will select a new color every month through June.
