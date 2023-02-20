The Lewistown Public Library is honored to host work from Missoula artist Marc Steinberg with the support of the Montana State Library. Steinberg began painting after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2020 as a way to process that experience and his memory loss.

Steinberg’s paintings will be displayed throughout the Library. We are also partnering with other locations, including Extension, the Lewistown Art Center, and the Council on Aging, to develop additional programming about Alzheimer’s, dementia, and memory loss. Events will be held in March and April, and a full schedule will be available on March 1.

The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown, MT. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9AM-6PM and Saturday 10AM-2PM. Stay current on hours and programming by visiting lewistownlibrary.org or following us on Facebook @lewistownmontanapubliclibrary or on Instagram @lplgram. The card catalog, Montana Memory Project, and Montana Library2Go are accessible through our website. The Montana Shared Catalog app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and allows you to renew, place holds, and view checked out items on your mobile device. Call us at 406-538-5212.