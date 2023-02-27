Book covers

The Library is the perfect place to celebrate National Reading Month in March with titles like these.

 Courtesy photo

What to do when the days seem to fly by and the weather can’t make up its mind? Well, if you are like me you reach for a good book.

March is National Reading Month. I am excited about this and will hopefully read more than one book this month. I hope you can say the same. There are so many to choose from at the library. Here are some recommendations:

The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown, MT. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9AM-6PM and Saturday 10AM-2PM. Stay current on hours and programming by visiting lewistownlibrary.org or following us on Facebook @lewistownmontanapubliclibrary or on Instagram @lplgram. The card catalog, Montana Memory Project, and Montana Library2Go are accessible through our website. The Montana Shared Catalog app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and allows you to renew, place holds, and view checked out items on your mobile device. Call us at 406-538-5212.