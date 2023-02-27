What to do when the days seem to fly by and the weather can’t make up its mind? Well, if you are like me you reach for a good book.
March is National Reading Month. I am excited about this and will hopefully read more than one book this month. I hope you can say the same. There are so many to choose from at the library. Here are some recommendations:
“We Deserve Monuments” by Jas Hammonds. This book won the Coretta Scott King John Steptoe Award for New Talent. It is about a seventeen-year-old named Avery Anderson. She is convinced her senior year is ruined when she's uprooted from her life in DC and forced into the hostile home of her terminally ill grandmother, Mama Letty. The tension between Avery's mom and Mama Letty unearths past drama they refuse to talk about, leaving Avery desperate to learn the secrets that split her family in two.
“Babel: an Arcane History” by R. F. Kuang. For Robin, Oxford is a utopia dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge. But knowledge obeys power, and as a Chinese boy raised in Britain, Robin realizes serving Babel means betraying his motherland. As his studies progress, Robin finds himself caught between Babel and the shadowy Hermes Society, an organization dedicated to stopping imperial expansion. When Britain pursues an unjust war with China over silver and opium, Robin must ask whether powerful institutions can be changed from within or if revolution requires violence.
“The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton. No one ever said life was easy, but Ponyboy is pretty sure he's got things figured out. He knows that he can count on his brothers, Darry and Sodapop, and his friends, Johnny and Two-Bit, but not much else besides trouble with the Socs, a vicious gang of rich kids whose idea of a good time is beating up on “greasers” like Ponyboy. At least he knows what to expect, until the night someone takes things too far.
Brown is March’s Color of the Month Challenge. Visit the Library for more information. Enjoy the month of March and read on.
Storytimes
Books and Babies will read “Eat Together” by Miguel Ordóñez and “Baking With Dad” by Aurora Cacciapuoti on Friday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m. PreK/Kinder Storytime will read “Magnolia Flowers” by Ibram X. Kendi and “I Am Enough” by Grace Byers on Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m.
Board Opening
There is an upcoming opening on the Board of Trustees at the Lewistown Public Library. A description of duties can be picked up at the Library. If interested, please send a letter of intent explaining your qualifications and interest to Holly Phelps, City Manager by Wednesday, March 8. The City Commission will appoint a new Board member at their regular meeting on Monday, March 20. The new board member will begin their duties in April. For more information, contact Director Alissa Wolenetz at 406-538-5212 or lpldirector@lewistownlibrary.org.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Library March Book Sale will be Friday, March 3 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Book Station. Sales directly support the Library.
WWII Book Club
The WWII Club meets on Tuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room to discuss "The Zookeeper's Wife" by Diane Ackerman.
Teen Book Club
The March pick for the Teen Book Club is “Fire Keeper’s Daughter” bv Angeline Boulley. Copies are available to pick up at the Youth desk. This book discussion group for high schoolers meets on Wednesday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m. to talk about the book.
Teen Writers
Teen Writers is a youth creative writing group for ages 13+ that meets every Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the Youth Area. Participants engage their imagination, hone their storytelling skills, and get feedback from peers in a supportive environment. Contact Brittney with any questions.
Magical Middles Story Hour on KXLO
Magical Middles airs on 106.9 FM every Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. Brittney reads for this radio story hour that is suitable for all ages. We are currently reading “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” by Ransom Riggs.