The Judith Mountain Players will welcome the Montana Actors Theatre to The Barnes Street Theatre (307 W Barnes St.) stage in two upcoming shows. Based in Havre, this energetic troupe has been helping with design, light and sound enhancements for the local theatre. This will be MAT's third spring production, after producing "39 Steps" and "Charlie's Aunt."
This spring, they will perofrm "Almost Austen or Basically Bronte" on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m.
As the plot goes, Jane Austen is haunted by her competitors – the Bronte Sisters. Austen has writer’s block and the ghosts of the Bronte Sisters – Charlotte, Emily and Anne appear in conquest as the greatest author. Questionable jokes, odd puns and the presence of odd fruit makes this a grand production. The cast of four women and two men is talented as always.
The audience will choose the winner.
The show will be a dessert theater in Lewistown, with desserts available at intermission.
Tickets are available at Lewistown Art Center or at the door.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.