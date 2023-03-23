The Judith Mountain Players will welcome the Montana Actors Theatre to The Barnes Street Theatre (307 W Barnes St.) stage in two upcoming shows. Based in Havre, this energetic troupe has been helping with design, light and sound enhancements for the local theatre. This will be MAT's third spring production, after producing "39 Steps" and "Charlie's Aunt." 

This spring, they will perofrm "Almost Austen or Basically Bronte" on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m.

