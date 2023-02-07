Middle Grade Book Club returns this morning with “The Graveyard Book” by Neil Gaiman. This program is geared towards youth in grades 4th-8th. Books are available to pick up now at the Library and our discussion will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m. in the Youth Area.

“The Graveyard Book” was the 2009 Newbery Medal winner as well as the 2010 Carnegie Medal winner, the only work ever to have snagged these two recognitions. Neil Gaiman, whose works also include the bestselling “Coraline” and “American Gods”, weaves an exciting and just-spooky-enough tale that also features intriguing illustrations by Dave McKean.

