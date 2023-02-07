Middle Grade Book Club returns this morning with “The Graveyard Book” by Neil Gaiman. This program is geared towards youth in grades 4th-8th. Books are available to pick up now at the Library and our discussion will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m. in the Youth Area.
“The Graveyard Book” was the 2009 Newbery Medal winner as well as the 2010 Carnegie Medal winner, the only work ever to have snagged these two recognitions. Neil Gaiman, whose works also include the bestselling “Coraline” and “American Gods”, weaves an exciting and just-spooky-enough tale that also features intriguing illustrations by Dave McKean.
The book jacket describes the story as follows:
“Nobody Owens, known to his friends as Bod, is a normal boy. He would be completely normal if he didn’t live in a sprawling graveyard, being raised and educated by ghosts, with a solitary guardian who belongs to neither the work of the living nor of the dead.
There are dangers and adventures in the graveyard for a boy — an ancient Indigo Man beneath the hill, a gateway to a desert leading to an abandoned city of ghouls, the strange and terrible menace of the Sleer.
But if Bod leaves the graveyard, then he will come under attack from the man Jack — who had already killed Bod’s family…
Beloved master storyteller Neil Gaiman returns with a luminous new novel for the audience that embraced his New York Times bestselling modern classic ‘Coraline’. Magical, terrifying, and filled with breath-taking adventures, ‘The Graveyard Book’ is sure to enthrall readers of all ages.”
Middle Grade Book Club and Teen Book Club (geared toward high schoolers) will alternate months through the remainder of the school year. Next month, teens can pick up a copy of “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley starting March 1 and we will meet to discuss on Wednesday, March 22. Reach out to Brittney with any questions about either Book Club.
StorytimesBooks and Babies will read “Let’s Say I Love You” by Giselle Ang and “Love, Mama” by Jeanette Bradley on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:30 a.m. PreK/Kinder Storytime will read “The Mystery of the Love List” by Sarah Glenn Marsh and “Valenslime” by Joy Keller on Saturday, Feb.11 at 11 a.m.
Sci-Fi & Fantasy Book ClubThe Sci-Fi & Fantasy Book Club meets on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room to discuss “The Bear and the Nightingale” by Katherine Arden and distribute next month’s selection.
Library ClosureThe Library will be closed at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 and all day on Saturday, Feb. 18 in observance of President’s Day. Regular hours resume Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Teen WritersTeen Writers is a youth creative writing group for ages 13+ that meets every Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the Youth Area. Participants engage their imagination, hone their storytelling skills, and get feedback from peers in a supportive environment. Contact Brittney with any questions.
Color of the Month ChallengePick up a ‘Tickled Pink’ bookmark at the Library to participate in February’s edition of the Color of the Month Challenge. Read five books with pink covers, bring them to the front desk, and you will get to select a prize book to keep. We will select a new color every month through June.
The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown, MT. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9AM-6PM and Saturday 10AM-2PM. Stay current on hours and programming by visiting lewistownlibrary.org or following us on Facebook @lewistownmontanapubliclibrary or on Instagram @lplgram. The card catalog, Montana Memory Project, and Montana Library2Go are accessible through our website. The Montana Shared Catalog app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and allows you to renew, place holds, and view checked out items on your mobile device. Call us at 406-538-5212.