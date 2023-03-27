Adysen Cundiff, Kate Martin, David Cox, Jace Nees, Isaiah Pearson and Lexie Wichman from Moore High School attended the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America 2023 State Leadership Conference in Bozeman March 16-17. FCCLA’s 2023 SLC drew over 500 members, advisers, and supporters from across the state with opportunities for personal development, career exploration, and community service.
Throughout SLC, attendees participated in a variety of activities including leadership workshops, competed in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events, and learned more about future career and college options during the College & Career Readiness Fair.
Moore chapter members received the following awards: Adysen Cundiff - Career Investigation, 1st place, silver medal, Lexie Wichman - Focus on Children, 1st place, gold medal, Isaiah Pearson - Food Innovations, 1st place, gold medal, Kate Martin- Promote and Publicize FCCLA, 2nd place, silver medal, David Cox - Repurpose Redesign, 1st place, gold medal, Jace Nees - Sports Nutrition, 1st place, gold medal.
All six members earned the opportunity to attend and compete during the National Leadership Conference in Denver, Colorado from July 2-6. Mandy Eike, adviser, and Jodi Cundiff, chaperone, will also attend the conference.
Their first fundraiser will be a spaghetti dinner and bingo night on Friday, April 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Moore School Gym. Bingo will begin at 6 p.m.
