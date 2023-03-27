Moore FCCLA students

Lexie Wichman, Adysend Cundiff, Kate Martin, Mandy Eike (adviser), David Cox, Jace Nees, and Isaiah Pearson of Moore School attended the FCCLA leadership conference in Bozeman March 16-17.

Adysen Cundiff, Kate Martin, David Cox, Jace Nees, Isaiah Pearson and Lexie Wichman from Moore High School attended the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America 2023 State Leadership Conference  in Bozeman March 16-17. FCCLA’s 2023 SLC drew over 500 members, advisers, and supporters from across the state with opportunities for personal development, career exploration, and community service. 

Throughout SLC, attendees participated in a variety of activities including leadership workshops, competed in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events, and learned more about future career and college options during the College & Career Readiness Fair.

