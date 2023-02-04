The Moore FCCLA chapter has been hard at work educating their school and community about the hazards of distracted driving. Through a grant from Vision Zero, Montana Department of Transportation, and Governor's Highway Safety Association, FCCLA was able to involve every student in the school in their project and were excited about the outcomes. The group started with a coloring contest for elementary students and the winner's picture was made into a pledge banner that was hung at home basketball games to be signed. They used the other coloring pages to create bookmarks and had squishy stress cars made to be given to people who signed the banner. This past week, they had Fergus County Undersheriff Cory Smith and Fergus County Prevention Specialist McKenzie Sulka out to present to staff and students on distracted driving rates and prevention. For the presentation day, all middle school, high school, and staff members were given a t-shirt that was made by the FCCLA members. The FCCLA group hopes that they have brought greater awareness to our community about the dangers of distracted driving.