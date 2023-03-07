As many community businesses know, good help is getting harder and harder to find, but we at the Boys and Girls Club are so excited to announce three new Youth Development Professionals who joined us just since the beginning of the year. Rather than having me tell you about them, I asked them to write a little bit about themselves, so here is an introduction to our three new faces.
Karen Fisk: Hi my name is Karen Fisk. I am one of the newest staff members here at the Boys and Girls Club. I am so excited to have the opportunity to be working with your kids. I can’t wait to see what this year brings. I love teaching sciences, arts and crafts, and cooking. I love any projects that are hands-on. I have been married to my husband for 40 years and we have one son and two beautiful step-grandkids. When I am not working I like to spend my time with family and friends. I enjoy the outdoors, hiking, fishing, riding 4 wheelers, and exploring new places. I am also a certified one stroke painting instructor.