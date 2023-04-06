Board of Fergus County Commissioners to meet

A meeting of the Fergus County Commissioners will be held Monday, April 10 at 2 p.m. in the County Commissioners’ office at 712 W. Main Street, Suite 210 in Lewistown. Discussion/action items include: approval of claims; appointing Road Viewers committee for Barney’s Road in T12N, R16E; Fergus County starting wage sheet; and service provider designation for alcohol tax dollars. The meeting is open to the public.

