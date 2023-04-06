A meeting of the Fergus County Commissioners will be held Monday, April 10 at 2 p.m. in the County Commissioners’ office at 712 W. Main Street, Suite 210 in Lewistown. Discussion/action items include: approval of claims; appointing Road Viewers committee for Barney’s Road in T12N, R16E; Fergus County starting wage sheet; and service provider designation for alcohol tax dollars. The meeting is open to the public.
Shriners to hold free screening for children April 15
The Central Montana Shrine Club and Shriner’s Hospital for Children are offering a free children’s screening clinic for burns, cleft palate, and orthopedics. The screening will take place at Central Montana Medical Center, 408 Wendell Ave., Suite 1, in Lewistown on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Screening is free of charge for children up to age 18. Women who are pregnant may also screen their unborn children, as some conditions may now be fixed in the womb. For more information, text Casey Jenni at (406) 366-5049 or call Bob Jenni at (406) 366-5245.
Water Bath 101: Salsa Edition
MSU Extension will host a hands-on water bath canning class on Saturday, May 6 from noon to 3 p.m. in Roundup at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church. Participants will learn how to make a safe, high-quality canned salsa product and take home a jar of salsa. There is a fee for the class. Space is limited and registration is required by Monday, May 1. To register, call the MSU Musselshell-Golden Valley Extension office at 406-323-2704.
Lewistown TIF District and TED District Boards to meet
The meeting will be held at 8 a.m. in the SMDC Conference Room, 507 W. Main Street, Lewistown, or by ZOOM, on Monday, April 10, 2023. Agenda items include: update on TIF RLF; update on outstanding applications; review of Lewistown Art Center Application; investment plan review; term renewal for Jim Weir; legislative update.
