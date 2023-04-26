Hospice Volunteer Training rescheduled
Due to the snow storm, the Central Montana Medical Center Hospice volunteer training has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 3 and Thursday, May 4. There is still room to sign up for the new dates.
To register, contact Home Health Reception/Hospice Volunteer Coordinator Eileen V. Stahl at (406) 535-6302.
Deadline reminder for hunting apps is May 1
The deadline to apply for moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and bison is Monday, May 1; the deadline to apply for elk B, deer B, and antelope is Thursday, June 1. All applications must be completed online or at an FWP office. Most FWP offices with license sales are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Trout Unlimited to hold annual meeting
The Snowy Mountain chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. at the Elks Club (320 Country Club Lane). There will be a short business meeting followed by a program. Speakers will be Beckie Williams, relating her experience volunteering at Montana Trout Unlimited’s Youth Conservation Camp; and Clint Smith, local fisheries biologist, with information about the Big Spring Creek Watershed Council’s proposed Watershed Restoration Plan and an update on local waters and fisheries.
The group will elect two board members for 3-year terms. Chad Williams and Al Eggers have been nominated. Additional nominations are accepted until the day of the meeting by contacting Glenn Elison at: glennelison@gmail.com.
A 5:30 p.m. burger bar or off-menu (on you own) will be available. Those wishing to eat should RSVP to snowymountaintroutunlimted@gmail.com. For any questions, call Marita at 651-269-3903.
Beaver Creek Cemetery Association to hold annual meeting
The Beaver Creek Cemetery Association annual meeting will be held on Monday, May 1, at the Beaver Creek Fire Hall (former Beaver Creek School). The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Clean up of the cemetery is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 starting at 7:30 a.m. In case of bad weather, the clean up will be on Saturday, May 20. Bring lawn care tools. Homemade cinnamon rolls will be provided. Contact Kristin Olsen, Secretary/Treasurer, at 406-670-0872 with any questions.
VA Service Officer to visit Lewistown
A Veteran’s Affairs Service Officer will be in Lewistown on Wednesday, May 3, 10, and 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion/VFW Post.
CMMC to hold informational meetings
The Central Montana Medical Center will hold informational meetings in May about their cancer center campaign. Meetings will be about one hour and will include information about the project, an eight-minute video, and time for questions and answers.
- Roy, Roy School, May 3, 6:30 p.m.
- Grass Range School, May 4, 7 p.m.
- Denton Town Hall, May 8, 7 p.m.
- Lewistown, Council on Aging, May 9, 7 p.m.
- Winifred School, May 11, 6: 30 p.m.
- Winnett, Petroleum County Community Center, May 15, 6:30 p.m.
- Moore School, May 16, 7 p.m.
- Lewistown, Council on Aging, May 22, 2 p.m.
- Stanford Town Hall, May 23, 6:30 p.m.
- Hobson Community Center, May 24, 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Abby Franks at (406) 366-3919.
