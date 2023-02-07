County commission meets ThursdayThe Board of Fergus County Commissioners will meet Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. in the Fergus County Commissioner’s Office, located at 712 West Main Street in Lewistown.
Items on the agenda include approval of January 25, 2023, regular meeting minutes; personnel announcements; action on February 9, 2023, claims; and appointments, including Ruth Wicks to Community Council District 3; Laurie Ray and Whitney Potts to Fergus County Board of Health; and Christy Mills to the City County Planning Board.
Men Surviving Cancer will meet ThursdayAn update on CMMC’s proposed new cancer center and touching base with each other are the main topics for this week’s meeting of Central Montana’s men’s cancer support group. Men Surviving Cancer will meet Thursday, Feb. 9 from noon to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 103 12th Avenue South. Any man at any step of his cancer journey is welcome to attend.
The group meets the second Thursday of each month with timely and informative presentations and the opportunity to meet and share with men who are battling and surviving cancer. This is part of an effort by Central Montana Medical Center and others to help men, whatever cancer they have and wherever they are in their battle, to find additional tools and support.
“Dealing with a diagnosis of cancer can be challenging emotionally just as surgery and treatments can be difficult physically, said Dave Byerly, one of the groups’s organizers.
“Our goal is to help create a comfortable and relaxed environment for men to share their experiences and concerns. In doing so, we learn more about our cancer journey and how to make it more positive and better.
“We invite any man who has been diagnosed with cancer to join us this week.”
Since its organization, the group has enjoyed vibrant and candid conversations about cancer, its effects and treatments, as well as informative programs.
For more information on Men Surviving Cancer, contact CMMC’s cancer nurse navigator Amy d’Autremont, 406-535-1448; Dave Byerly, 406-366-0131; Ed Hanson, 406-366-9879; or Roy Jones, 406-350-2533.