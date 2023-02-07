County commission meets ThursdayThe Board of Fergus County Commissioners will meet Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. in the Fergus County Commissioner’s Office, located at 712 West Main Street in Lewistown.

Items on the agenda include approval of January 25, 2023, regular meeting minutes; personnel announcements; action on February 9, 2023, claims; and appointments, including Ruth Wicks to Community Council District 3; Laurie Ray and Whitney Potts to Fergus County Board of Health; and Christy Mills to the City County Planning Board.